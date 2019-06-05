< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. 05 2019 06:49PM (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - When Sonia Janus found CrossFit, it was love at first lift.</p> <p>"I fell in love with the concept of it," Janus says.</p> <p>The mix of strength-training, cardio and teamwork helped the 40-year old clinical associate professor in UGA's College of Education get in the best shape of her life.</p> <p>That is what makes what happened to Janus in February of 2019 all the more shocking.</p> <p>"It's just such a rare thing," she says. "So, I tell people there are 100,000 straws laying around, and I picked up the shortest one. It's just life."</p> <p>When her older brother was diagnosed with a heart valve problem and enlarged aorta at 40, two years ago, Janus went to a cardiologist to get her own heart checked.</p> <p>"I felt like I was living a healthy lifestyle, and this kind of thing wouldn't happen to me," she says. "Why would I have heart problems if I'm always taking care of myself?"</p> <p>But, sure enough, she, too, had an enlarged aorta.</p> <p>Unlike her brother, Janus did not need surgery, just close monitoring.</p> <p>But by late 2018, after about 18 months of regular cardiac checkups, she could feel her body slowing down.</p> <p>"You're putting all this work in," she says. "And, everyone else in the gym is getting better, and I'm getting worse."</p> <p>Then came February 9th. </p> <p>"That morning I did this amazing partner workout with two people from the gym, and it felt so good," she says.</p> <p>Back home alone, Janus felt her heart suddenly begin to race.</p> <p>"And I felt my jaw lock up and my head, I get migraines, but this was a different kind of headache," she remembers. "It was in the crown of my head, but immediate."</p> <p>Thinking she was having a heart attack, Janus drove herself to Piedmont Athens Regional Hospital.</p> <p>When she arrived, cardiothoracic surgeon, Dr. Steve Scott was called down to the emergency department.</p> <p>"When I walked into the room, it was amazing to me how calm she was," Scott remembers.</p> <p>Looking at her CT scans, Dr. Scott knew Janus was facing emergency open heart surgery. </p> <p>Her aorta, the largest artery in her body was tearing.</p> <p>If it ruptured, Janus could bleed to death internally.</p> <p>"About 40% of people, up to 40 percent, would not make it to the hospital or to the operating room," Dr. Scott says.</p> <p>In the OR, Janus was placed on a heart-lung bypass machine, as they dropped her body temperature to protect her organs.</p> <p>It took 6 hours for Dr. Scott and his team to replace the torn portion of her upper aorta with a Dacron graft, then put in a mechanical valve to replace her aortic valve.</p> <p>"The remainder of her aorta looks normal," Dr. Scott says. "So, there is not another aneurysm or enlargement, so I think there is a good chance of her never needing another operation."</p> <p>Four months later, Sonia Janus is in cardiac rehab and is slowly working her way back to where she was before her diagnosis.</p> <p> "I'm just looking forward to being able to move like that and my body to be as strong as that," she says. More FOX Medical Team Stories data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/How_to_keep_your_feet_healthy_this_summe_0_7350061_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/How_to_keep_your_feet_healthy_this_summe_0_7350061_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/How_to_keep_your_feet_healthy_this_summe_0_7350061_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/How_to_keep_your_feet_healthy_this_summe_0_7350061_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/How_to_keep_your_feet_healthy_this_summe_0_7350061_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="How to keep your feet healthy this summer" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>How to keep your feet healthy this summer</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By Beth Galvin, FOX Medical Team
Posted Jun 03 2019 11:30AM EDT
Updated Jun 04 2019 08:32AM EDT

Brittany Willis has picked up a few tricks from her foot doctor, Sarepta Isaac of Serenity Podiatric Concierge.

"I wear a lot of sandals during the summertime," Willis says. "I just like to show my feet off. But, the flats that I do wear, they do have a slight wedge or arch in them."

Dr. Isaac approves. FILE - A tourist enjoys the Cenote Ik Kil outside of Chichen Itza, Mexico. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Getty Images for Lumix)

Dream job: Bumble dating app seeks 'Global Connector Bee' to travel the world, meet new people 