class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- Georgia Tech researchers develop patch to track heart failure
Posted Sep 18 2019 04:54PM EDT
Updated Sep 18 2019 09:40PM EDT class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/health/fox-medical-team/georgia-tech-researchers-develop-patch-to-track-heart-failure" data-title="Georgia Tech researchers develop patch to track heart failure" addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/health/fox-medical-team/georgia-tech-researchers-develop-patch-to-track-heart-failure" addthis:title="Georgia Tech researchers develop patch to track heart failure"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-429363677.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-429363677");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_429363677_429397770_108648"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WAGA"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_429363677_429397770_108648";this.videosJson='[{"id":"429397770","video":"606543","title":"Heart%20monitor","caption":"Georgia%20Tech%20researchers%20develop%20patch%20to%20track%20heart%20failure","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F09%2F18%2FHeart_monitor_0_7665203_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F09%2F18%2FHeart_monitor_606543_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1663465043%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DeCR0Q71b2KEZP8rWXlebZI06iZ8","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fhealth%2Ffox-medical-team%2Fgeorgia-tech-researchers-develop-patch-to-track-heart-failure"}},"createDate":"Sep 18 2019 09:37PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WAGA"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_429363677_429397770_108648",video:"606543",poster:"https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/18/Heart_monitor_0_7665203_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Georgia%2520Tech%2520researchers%2520develop%2520patch%2520to%2520track%2520heart%2520failure",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/09/18/Heart_monitor_606543_1800.mp4?Expires=1663465043&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=eCR0Q71b2KEZP8rWXlebZI06iZ8",eventLabel:"Heart%20monitor-429397770",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fhealth%2Ffox-medical-team%2Fgeorgia-tech-researchers-develop-patch-to-track-heart-failure"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By Beth Galvin, FOX Medical Team </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/health/fox-medical-team/georgia-tech-researchers-develop-patch-to-track-heart-failure";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"Beth\x20Galvin\x2cFOX\x20Medical\x20Team\x20"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-429363677" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ATLANTA (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - We have wearable devices and smartphone apps that track our workouts, and the number of steps we take each day.</p> <p>Now, researchers at the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta are developing a wearable device that could help heart failure patients and their doctors track how their heart is functioning.</p> <p>Omer Inan, an Associate Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering at Georgia Tech, has been developing a patch for the last 5 years with a $2.86 million grant from the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute. A team of researchers at Georgia Tech, the University of California at San Francisco and Northwestern University. The device is designed to continuously track how our hearts respond to daily activities, like walking or climbing the stairs.</p> <p>"So we measure the small movements of the chest wall," Inan says. "Those small movements are kind of like seismic vibrations of the earth in response to an earthquake. So every time your heart is beating, there is almost these tiny earthquakes inside your chest."</p> <p>About 5 million Americans are living with chronic heart failure, which means their hearts and vascular systems cannot pump the way they should.</p> <p>Inan says people with heart failure often spend long stints in the hospital, and have to check in with their doctors regularly, to monitor their heart function.</p> <p>"In the doctor's office, you're usually just sitting there, unless you're putting on a lot of equipment and performing what's called an exercise stress test," he says. "And that's just really expensive. It's hard. We'd like people to be able to do micro stress tests everywhere. So, when you walk across the street in the Atlanta heat, we'd like to know how your heart responded to that."</p> <p>In Walnut Creek, in northern California, Yves Collafarina, who is now 55, was one of the first patients to try the wearable monitor, as part of a research study at the University of California at San Francisco.<br /> His heart began failing at 45, something he expected after losing his dad at 49. Collafarina was an avid flyer, constantly traveling for business. But, he says, his heart problems put an end to that.</p> <p>"The last time I traveled was in 2017, and since then, I stay home," Collaforina says. "That's the big limitation."</p> <p>At UCSF Medical Center, Collafarina's cardiologist Dr. Liviu Klein was part of the team that tested the device in about 200 patients with heart failure.</p> <p>"The patient doesn't want to see you every day, they don't want to come in every day," Dr. Klein says. "So, if you can have daily data from the patient's heart, then we can have an idea about their heart function, and we can make changes in their medication."</p> <p>Most heart failure patients have to weigh themselves each day, to help their cardiologists stay on top of their heart function. Collafarina says this patch did all the work.</p> <p>"If I had used that at the beginning, it would have been great, because you don't wait until you have symptoms or wait until you don't feel good, or feel lightheaded," Collafarina says. "You have this machine, where it gives you information. That's what we need, information."</p> <p>Dr. Klein says the wearable device has performed well in clinical studies.</p> <p>"The whole goal is to predict a heart event before it happens," he says.</p> <p>In March, a decade after his heart began to fail, Yves Collafarina got a lifeline: a heart transplant.<br /> The difference, he says, is remarkable.</p> <p>"Night and day!" Collafarina says. "I go hiking. More FOX Medical Team Stories src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/17/Georgia_Tech_researchers_say_knee_sounds_0_7662106_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/17/Georgia_Tech_researchers_say_knee_sounds_0_7662106_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/17/Georgia_Tech_researchers_say_knee_sounds_0_7662106_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/17/Georgia_Tech_researchers_say_knee_sounds_0_7662106_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/17/Georgia_Tech_researchers_say_knee_sounds_0_7662106_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Georgia Tech researchers say knee sounds reveal secrets about joint health" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Georgia Tech researchers say knee sounds reveal secrets about joint health</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Beth Galvin</span>, <span class="author">FOX Medical Team </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 16 2019 04:31PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 17 2019 03:06PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Many of us have knees that crackle, or pop or even crunch. But what do those sounds really mean?</p><p>Georgia Tech Associate Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering Omer Inan and his team are listening closely. Because, Inan says, the subtle vibrations and sounds our knees make call reveal a lot about their health.</p><p>"The knee is made up of soft tissue, and it holds up all of our body weight, and it has to do all kinds of crazy things when we're trying to do things like jump or run or sprint," Inan says. "When it does so, these tissues rub against each other."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/health/fox-medical-team/georgia-girl-s-cancer-battle-inspires-20-million-donation" title="Georgia girl's cancer battle inspires $20 million donation" data-articleId="429050167" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/17/Georgia_girl_s_cancer_battle_inspires__2_0_7662103_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/17/Georgia_girl_s_cancer_battle_inspires__2_0_7662103_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/17/Georgia_girl_s_cancer_battle_inspires__2_0_7662103_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/17/Georgia_girl_s_cancer_battle_inspires__2_0_7662103_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/17/Georgia_girl_s_cancer_battle_inspires__2_0_7662103_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Georgia girl's cancer battle inspires $20 million donation" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Georgia girl's cancer battle inspires $20 million donation</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Beth Galvin</span>, <span class="author">FOX Medical Team </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 16 2019 04:52PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 17 2019 03:05PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>It's been exactly one year since Benji and Lee Anna Hollis of Buford, Georgia, said good bye to their oldest daughter Anna Charles at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta.</p><p>"It's a hard day, it's going to be hard to be back inside the hospital," Lee Anna Hollis says. "We left that hospital without her on September 16th, but we're going back on September 16th," Benji Hollis adds " And, it's amazing what can happen in a year, through love."</p><p>Because their 6-year old, who sometimes went by the nickname "A.C." has now inspired one of the biggest gifts in Children's history. The Peach Bowl donated $20 million dollars to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta to create the Peach Bowl LegACy Fund, to honor Anna Charles.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/health/fox-medical-team/assistant-atlanta-police-chief-shares-prostate-cancer-diagnosis" title="Assistant Atlanta Police Chief shares prostate cancer diagnosis" data-articleId="428369838" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/12/Atlanta_police_veteran_shares_cancer_dia_0_7654321_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/12/Atlanta_police_veteran_shares_cancer_dia_0_7654321_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/12/Atlanta_police_veteran_shares_cancer_dia_0_7654321_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/12/Atlanta_police_veteran_shares_cancer_dia_0_7654321_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/12/Atlanta_police_veteran_shares_cancer_dia_0_7654321_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Assistant Atlanta Police Chief shares prostate cancer diagnosis" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Assistant Atlanta Police Chief shares prostate cancer diagnosis</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Beth Galvin</span>, <span class="author">FOX Medical Team </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 11 2019 04:36PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 12 2019 03:16PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>At 55, Assistant Atlanta Police Chief Todd Coyt is still in good enough shape to train with his department's SWAT team. So, last year, when the APD held a health fair, Coyt says he went, not really because he needed to, but to set a good example for his officers.</p><p>"I didn't think anything of it," Coyt says. "Because I felt good. I had just gone to the doctor."</p><p>He got his blood pressure checked, and got a blood test known as a PSA, or prostate specific antigen test. It's used to screen for prostate gland problems. Coyt says he had never had any symptoms. 