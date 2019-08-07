< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <!-- begin: STORY --> Emory program gives young adults with autism taste of independence

By Beth Galvin, FOX Medical Team

Posted Aug 07 2019 04:53PM EDT
Video Posted Aug 07 2019 09:57PM EDT
Updated Aug 07 2019 09:58PM EDT addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/health/fox-medical-team/emory-program-gives-young-adults-with-autism-taste-of-independence" addthis:title="Emory program gives young adults with autism taste of independence"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-422692305.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-422692305");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_422692305_422772700_162359"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WAGA"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_422692305_422772700_162359";this.videosJson='[{"id":"422772700","video":"592530","title":"Program%20gives%20autistic%20young%20adults%20independence","caption":"Program%20gives%20autistic%20young%20adults%20independence","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F08%2F07%2FProgram_gives_autistic_young_adults_inde_0_7580323_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F08%2F07%2FProgram_gives_autistic_young_adults_independence_592530_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1659837456%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DxQSY9dSixxPofBJcbTbNeZvmdZg","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fhealth%2Ffox-medical-team%2Femory-program-gives-young-adults-with-autism-taste-of-independence"}},"createDate":"Aug 07 2019 09:57PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WAGA"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_422692305_422772700_162359",video:"592530",poster:"https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/07/Program_gives_autistic_young_adults_inde_0_7580323_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Program%2520gives%2520autistic%2520young%2520adults%2520independence",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/08/07/Program_gives_autistic_young_adults_independence_592530_1800.mp4?Expires=1659837456&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=xQSY9dSixxPofBJcbTbNeZvmdZg",eventLabel:"Program%20gives%20autistic%20young%20adults%20independence-422772700",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fhealth%2Ffox-medical-team%2Femory-program-gives-young-adults-with-autism-taste-of-independence"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,false,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/health/fox-medical-team/emory-program-gives-young-adults-with-autism-taste-of-independence">Beth Galvin </a>, <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/health/fox-medical-team/emory-program-gives-young-adults-with-autism-taste-of-independence">FOX Medical Team </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 07 2019 04:53PM EDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-422692305"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Aug 07 2019 09:57PM EDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 07 2019 09:58PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="photoCarousel-422692305" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-422692305-0">3 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-422692305-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/07/emory%20autism_1565211764164.png_7579071_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-422692305-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/07/emory%20autism_1565211764164.png_7579071_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-422692305-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="emory autism_1565211764164.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/07/autism%20emory_1565211763150.png_7579070_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-422692305-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="autism emory_1565211763150.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/07/emory%20autism%20_OP_2_CP__1565211759942.png_7579069_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-422692305-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="emory autism (2)_1565211759942.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-422692305-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WAGA_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/07/emory%20autism_1565211764164.png_7579071_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="emory autism_1565211764164.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/07/autism%20emory_1565211763150.png_7579070_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="autism emory_1565211763150.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img gives autistic young adults independence" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/health/fox-medical-team/emory-program-gives-young-adults-with-autism-taste-of-independence";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"Beth\x20Galvin\x20\x2cFOX\x20Medical\x20Team\x20"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-422692305" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ATLANTA (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - Walking on the Emory University quad in Atlanta, 20-year old Noah Markson of Atlanta and 23-year old</p> <p>Chloe Cich of Dacula, Georgia, are getting a taste of college life.</p> <p>"I think it's awesome," Cich says. "Every time I wake up and I'm here, I have to pinch myself because I feel like I'm in some sort of a dream. I never thought the Emory Autism Center would do something like this."</p> <p>Markson and Cich, who are both on the autism spectrum and live with their parents, are part of a group of 6 young adults who are getting a practice run at what it's like to live on their own.</p> <p>"I feel like I get a lot more independence in terms of how I spend my time, what I eat, just generally what I do with a lot of my time," Noah Markson says.</p> <p>They're learning to navigate everything from creating a job resume to getting along with a roommate.</p> <p>"We were both perfect fits and we just clicked instantly," Chloe Cich says. "And, it was like the stars aligned, everything felt into place and I am really, really thank you for my roommates."</p> <p>Dr. Catherine Rice, a Professor of Psychiatry at the Emory School of Medicine and Director of the Emory Autism Center, says the program focuses on the transition to adulthood, that can be challenging for all of us.</p> <p>"But, for someone with autism, they often need help and guidance in terms of what does that mean, how does that natural responsibility just happen, and what kind of things do you need to do as an adult that you don't need to do as a child," Dr. Rice says.</p> <p>Markson agrees.</p> <p>"I think the biggest point in the autistic individual's life is when they move on," he says. "Because your parents have such a big network of people to help you. So, when you kind of move out of the house, that network will crumble if you're not maintaining it. So, this kind of helps to simulate moving out without the lease."</p> <p>In their downtime, Markson and Cich choose what they want to do, even if they just want to play videogames.</p> <p>"But everybody is in pretty frequent touch and there are a lot of check-ins," Dr. Rice says. "So it's not a 100 percent like college, go in and drop them off, and they're gone. There is a lot of support going on."</p> <p>Chloe Cich loves being on her own.</p> <p>"I like being able to do things on my own, and I like to see what I can do, and what I might need help on," she says. "And, (I can see) what I need to do to make things accessible for me. So, I really, really do like it. I feel like I'm getting a great sense of independence, and I really do like that."</p> <p>The Emory Autism Center hopes to make the campus-based program a permanent one. It's expensive, about $5,000 a person for the 3-week social immersion program. More FOX Medical Team Stories

Tips for teens struggling to sleep
By Beth Galvin, FOX Medical Team
Posted Aug 05 2019 04:40PM EDT
Updated Aug 07 2019 09:43PM EDT

If your teen or tween just can't fall asleep on time, Dr. Scott Leibowitz, Medical Director of Sleep Medicine for Northside Hospital in Atlanta, says don't blame your kid. Instead, blame their brain.

Leibowitz says around puberty the teenage body clock shifts into "night owl" mode.

"They want to stay up late, and they want to sleep late, not behaviorally, but biologically," Dr. Leibowitz says.

Woman's untreated diabetes leads to life-altering complications
By Beth Galvin, FOX Medical Team
Posted Aug 05 2019 02:34PM EDT
Updated Aug 07 2019 09:43PM EDT

In her Carrollton, living room, Marie Akles is doing something she didn't do for years.

She's checking her blood sugar.

Willie Akles, her husband of 27 years, keeps a close eye on Marie because she is now legally blind.

Emory Ebola survivors reunite 5 years later
By Beth Galvin, FOX Medical Team
Posted Aug 02 2019 04:04PM EDT
Updated Aug 02 2019 07:02PM EDT

Walking back into the Serious Communicable Diseases Unit at Emory University Hospital for the first time in 5 years, Dr. Kent Brantley and Nancy Writebol and their families are surrounded by cameras and memories.

"People have asked me if it's traumatic to remember the experience I had here," Brantly says. data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/06/Teens_and_sleep_0_7575884_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/06/Teens_and_sleep_0_7575884_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/06/Teens_and_sleep_0_7575884_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/06/Teens_and_sleep_0_7575884_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/06/Teens_and_sleep_0_7575884_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Teens and sleep" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Tips for teens struggling to sleep</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Beth Galvin</span>, <span class="author">FOX Medical Team </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 05 2019 04:40PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 07 2019 09:43PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>If your teen or tween just can't fall asleep on time, Dr. Scott Leibowitz, Medical Director of Sleep Medicine for Northside Hospital in Atlanta, says don't blame your kid. Instead, blame their brain.</p><p>Leibowitz says around puberty the teenage body clock shifts into "night owl" mode.</p><p>"They want to stay up late, and they want to sleep late, not behaviorally, but biologically," Dr. Leibowitz says.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/health/fox-medical-team/woman-s-untreated-diabetes-leads-to-life-altering-complications" title="Woman's untreated diabetes leads to life-altering complications" data-articleId="422282037" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/05/Untreated_diabetes_leads_to_life_changin_0_7574515_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/05/Untreated_diabetes_leads_to_life_changin_0_7574515_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/05/Untreated_diabetes_leads_to_life_changin_0_7574515_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/05/Untreated_diabetes_leads_to_life_changin_0_7574515_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/05/Untreated_diabetes_leads_to_life_changin_0_7574515_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Untreated diabetes leads to life-changing consequences" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Woman's untreated diabetes leads to life-altering complications</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Beth Galvin</span>, <span class="author">FOX Medical Team </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 05 2019 02:34PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 07 2019 09:43PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>In her Carrollton, living room, Marie Akles is doing something she didn't do for years.</p><p>She's checking her blood sugar.</p><p>Willie Akles, her husband of 27 years, keeps a close eye on Marie because she is now legally blind.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/health/fox-medical-team/emory-ebola-survivors-reunite-5-years-later" title="Emory Ebola survivors reunite 5 years later" data-articleId="421863326" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/02/Former_Ebola_patient_calls_attention_to__0_7569535_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/02/Former_Ebola_patient_calls_attention_to__0_7569535_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/02/Former_Ebola_patient_calls_attention_to__0_7569535_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/02/Former_Ebola_patient_calls_attention_to__0_7569535_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/02/Former_Ebola_patient_calls_attention_to__0_7569535_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Former Ebola patient calls attention to current outbreak" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Emory Ebola survivors reunite 5 years later</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Beth Galvin</span>, <span class="author">FOX Medical Team </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 02 2019 04:04PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 02 2019 07:02PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Walking back into the Serious Communicable Diseases Unit at Emory University Hospital for the first time in 5 years, Dr. Kent Brantley and Nancy Writebol and their families are surrounded by cameras and memories.</p><p>"People have asked me if it's traumatic to remember the experience I had here," Brantly says. "It's not. I really have feelings of nostalgia for my time in that unit. </p><p>When they arrived two days apart in the August heat back in 2014, the two SIM missionaries were wrapped in personal protective equipment, battling a virus that kills more than half of the people it infects.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/health/fox_medical_team', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/health/fox_medical_team', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/health/fox_medical_team', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/health/fox_medical_team', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/health/fox_medical_team', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr2').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '422692305'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> 