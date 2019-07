The idea of running into wild animals during summer camp isn’t always a good thing, but at Zoo Atlanta’s Safari Camp, kids are coming face-to-face with the world’s most beautiful and unique creatures…and loving every minute of it!

We spent the morning at Zoo Atlanta , hanging out with some of the Safari campers and meeting a few of the zoo’s permanent residents.

Safari Camp provides week-long experiences for campers from ages of four to 14, providing half- and full-day sessions themed toward specific lessons about animals and the environment.