- It will forever be remembered as one of the greatest days in American history — July 20th, 1969, when astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin became the first two people to set foot on the moon.

Now, as the 50th anniversary of the historic Apollo 11 lunar landing draws near, people around the world are reflecting on the significance of the event and how it forever changed our perceptions of what mankind can achieve.

Scientists at Cartersville’s Tellus Science Museum will mark the occasion with the opening of a new exhibit, “Reaching for the Moon,” which will open in the museum’s Crossroads Gallery on July 20th and remain on display there until March 29th, 2020.

The exhibit explores the history of lunar exploration, from the studies of early astronomers to the astronauts who set foot on the moon.

Opening day festivities surrounding “Reaching for the Moon” will take over the museum from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, and include several screenings of the documentary The Day We Walked on the Moon and a pair of lectures from Dr. Tim Latour (“Geology of the Moon,” 2:00 p.m.) and Chris Thompson (“50th Anniversary of the Moon Landing,” 3:00 p.m.).

The activities are included with regular admission to the museum.

We spent the morning in Cartersville at the Tellus Science Museum, getting a sneak peek at the new exhibit and chatting with experts there about the anniversary of the moon landing.

