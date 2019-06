- Atlanta is the place to be for gamers.

According to a recent report in WalletHub, metro Atlanta was ranked No. 1 for gaming environment.

Tech savvy businesswoman Tanya Sam from TechSquare Labs and the "Real Housewives of Atlanta," joins Good Day Atlanta's Joanne Feldman with more on the gaming and esports news.

For more information on Tanya Sam click here.

To follow her on social media, follow her on Instagram @itstanyatime.