Phillip Phillips talks Collateral on Good Day Atlanta

- Georgia's own Phillip Phillips just released a new album titled Collateral. He stopped by Good Day Atlanta to talk about the new album and about the song he wrote for his wife titled "Dance With Me."

Phillip Phillips is currently on tour and is performing tonight at Variety Playhouse. The doors open at 7P.M. and the show starts at 8 P.M.

