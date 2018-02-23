Phillip Phillips talks Collateral on Good Day Atlanta

Posted: Feb 23 2018 01:44PM EST

Video Posted: Feb 23 2018 01:59PM EST

Updated: Feb 23 2018 02:40PM EST

ATLANTA - Georgia's own Phillip Phillips just released a new album titled Collateral. He stopped by Good Day Atlanta to talk about the new album and about the song he wrote for his wife titled "Dance With Me."   

Phillip Phillips is currently on tour and is performing tonight at Variety Playhouse. The doors open at 7P.M. and the show starts at 8 P.M.

For more information on the show click here. 

For more information on Phillip Phillips click here.

