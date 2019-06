It's long been the dream of any kid who's ever watched Nickelodeon to experience the sticky, gooey feeling of being slimed! And now, that dream can come true, thanks to a pop-up experience opening this weekend in Buckhead!

This morning, the Good Day feature team was the very first to experience Nickelodeon Slime City, which opens to the public on Saturday, June 15. Located in Buckhead's Piedmont Peachtree Crossing (at the corner of Peachtree and Piedmont), Slime City is exactly what you think it is -- a 20,000 square-foot playground filled with the green slime made famous on Nickelodeon. Like any metropolitan city, Slime City is filled with various attractions, including the Slime Light Club, a Great Wall of Slime, and something called a Slime Bubble-torium.

So...you ready to get slimed? Hours at Nickelodeon Slime City are 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays through Fridays, 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Saturdays, and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays.

General admission is $29 and tickets must be purchased in advance. And by the way...you might not want to wear your nicest clothes to Slime City, although ponchos will be provided!

We'll be honest -- the second we heard Nickelodeon Slime City was coming to Metro Atlanta, we booked our exclusive sneak peek. After all, I spent hours and hours watching "You Can't Do That On Television" -- and I've been dreaming of this moment for a long time. Click the video player above to check out our morning tour through Slime City!