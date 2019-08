- From hot air balloon rides to river tubing to tours and tastings at wineries, there are already plenty of ways to keep busy during a weekend trip to Helen. But now, visitors to Georgia’s own Alpine village can take in the sights from a whole new vantage point, thanks to the addition of a thrill ride built right into the mountains.

The long-awaited Georgia Mountain Coaster is now open seven-days-a-week in Helen, taking brave riders on a journey through the twisted terrain of the North Georgia mountains.

Owned by the team behind Cool River Tubing and built by Wiegand Sports, the ride features carts (accommodating one or two people) which travel along a track up and down the mountain for roughly a mile. Riders must be three years of age or older, and at least 38 inches tall.

Right now, the Georgia Mountain Coaster operates from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Mondays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays (all weather permitting).

Cost is $15 for adults, $12 for kids ages seven to 12, and $6 for those ages three to six. The ride is located at 8409 South Main Street in Helen.

