- With the school year coming to an end, MUST Ministries must now scramble to make changes to its summer lunch program. Under Georgia law, the food must be prepared in a certified kitchen under supervision.

Ike Reighard, the CEO of MUST Ministries, stopped by Good Day Atlanta with an update on their "Save Our Sandwiches" campaign. The nonprofit has decided the best way to address the issue is to purchase pre-packaged sandwiches from a vendor at $0.75 each. They hand out anywhere from 6,000 to 7,000 sack lunches every day in the summer, which means they need to raise over $225,000 to fill the bags. Since MUST Ministries launched the "Save Our Sandwiches" campaign they have raised over $100,000 and plan on kicking off the program next week. To donate, you can visit MUSTMinistries.org or email SummerLunch@MUSTMinistries.org.

Reighard says that they will not need volunteers to make sandwiches, but they can still accept donations of juice boxes, crackers, pretzels, fruit cups and other snacks for the program.

MUST's summer lunch program is a 23-year tradition that serves several counties in Georgia.

FOX 5 Atlanta has partnered with MUST Ministries on the summer lunch program for a number of years.