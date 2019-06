In case you didn't know, today is International Sushi Day – although for many of us, any day is a good day to go out for sushi!

The classic Japanese dish has grown increasingly popular here in the United States over the past few decades, including right here in metro Atlanta. And one of the restaurants leading the local sushi scene is O-Ku Atlanta , located at the Westside Ironworks development in West Midtown.

The menu at O-Ku Atlanta is filled with an ocean's worth of seafood, from octopus to sea urchin and sea scallop to surf clam. And a big draw at O-Ku is the rooftop, which gives diners a view of the city skyline.