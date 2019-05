- He is currently the music coordinator for Dekalb County Schools and the former band director for Southwest DeKalb High School.

He is a consultant for Drumline movies and most recently collaborated with Beyonce and her team when the star performed at Coachella in 2018.

The performance is now documented in "Homecoming a Film By Beyonce" on Netflix.

He is also the creator and producer of Drumline Live, a touring marching band production.

Roberts stops by Good Day Atlanta to discuss his success and how he is giving back to others through music.

