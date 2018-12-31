Local nurse honored at Rose Parade

A local nurse dedicated her life to helping others and even through her death, Teresa Donnelly continues to save lives.

The 60 year old was an organ donor and gave the gift of life to several others when she died unexpectedly last year.

Now Donnelly is being honored in a big way at the 130th Annual Rose Parade in Pasadena, CA., on New Year's Day.

"When we got the call, I couldn't believe it," Dyer said. "It's helped with the grieving process."

At the parade, Donnelly's floragraph will be one of 44 displayed on the Donate Life float.

"My funeral home was chosen and we got to pick one family to have represented at the parade and I knew immediately who I wanted it to be," H.M. Patterson and Son managing funeral director Patty Decker said. "I knew Terri and she was a wonderful person who cared so much about her patients. Her death broke my heart. "

Donnelly had just finished the Peachtree Road race on July 4th 2017 and was at the grocery store preparing for a family pool party when things went terribly wrong.

"Her best friend called me to tell me my mom collapsed," Dyer said. "She had a brain bleed. It was very sudden."

Donnelly died a few hours later but helped others in need when she passed away.

"Her kidneys went to two recipients and her eyes to research," Dyer said.

"Death doesn't win," Decker said. "Terri lives on. I think everyone should be an organ donor. I am."