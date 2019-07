- They fought for us and risked their lives, yet some local veterans have found themselves struggling with dental care. Now, one Georgia non-profit is working to change their lives, one smile at a time.

It's called Hands Across Atlanta. Founder Marcus Acosta has helped multiple veterans get dental care thanks to local dentists donating free services to those in need.

Acosta said he hopes to help one veteran a month but will need the help of more dentists.

