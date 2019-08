- Georgia has a long history with barbecue – so it only makes sense that one of the newest BBQ joints in Atlanta is located in a section of the city that's rich with history.

Wood's Chapel BBQ recently opened in Atlanta's Southside, specifically in the historic Summerhill neighborhood located between Grant Park and Georgia State Stadium. First…let's talk history.

Wood's Chapel is named for one of the first churches to serve the area post-Civil War, and sits in a 1930s brick building on Georgia Avenue. Historians say Summerhill is one of the oldest African-American neighborhoods in Atlanta, and is currently in the midst of major renovations and redevelopment.

Now…to the food. Wood's Chapel uses wood-fired pits in its BBQ process, and serves from a menu filled with meats including beef brisket, smoked turkey breast, and whole hog.

Sides served at Wood's Chapel (because what's BBQ without the sides?) include buttermilk & dill potato salad, beet & jalapeno coleslaw, creamed corn, and braised greens.

Wood's Chapel BBQ is located at 85 Georgia Avenue Southeast in Atlanta, and is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. And by the way, owners Todd Ginsberg, Shelley Sweet, and Jennifer and Ben Johnson are the same partners behind several Atlanta foodie favorites, including The General Muir.

The Wood's Chapel culinary team is made up of Ginsberg, Chef Wilson Gourley, Sous Chef John Williams, and Pitmaster Craig Hoelzer.

To be honest, Good Day feature team photographer Tim Whaley heard the words "meat plates" and immediately demanded that we spend a morning at Wood's Chapel BBQ.

So, we spent the morning there with the team, getting a behind-the-scenes look at how the Wood's Chapel team uses the area's unique history to "season" its cuisine.