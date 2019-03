“Robot restaurant” serves pizza with a side of technology: You’ll find all the basics at Big Bang Pizza: dough, cheese, pepperoni, and sausage. But the secret ingredient at this restaurant isn’t in the sauce — it’s in the Pepper.

Pepper is one of the “robo-employees” at the pizzeria, which opened a month ago in Brookhaven on Buford Highway. Owners German Barreda and Stephanie Paredes say they dreamed of opening their own pizza restaurant for a long time, although Parades didn’t necessarily want something so high-tech: “[German] sent me a link. He’s like, ‘Hey, look, robots!’ And I’m, like, ‘You’re crazy! No.’ And he insisted for a couple of months.”

Suffice to say, Barreda finally got his way, ordering a trio of robots to help out in the restaurant. Pepper, which greets customers with recommendations and dance moves, came from Japan; Amy and Lola, which are programmed to take the food to tables, were created in China. Barreda programmed each one, and says they were instant favorites with diners: “As soon as they start coming in, they’re like, ‘Wow! I gotta go back and bring my grandchildren! I gotta go back and bring my son!”

In case you’re concerned that robots have completely taken over the restaurant, don’t be — human beings still take orders at the counter, and they still make the pizzas in the kitchen, too. But Pepper, Amy, and Lola have obviously been getting the most attention since Big Bang Pizza opened, with pictures and videos of the robots quickly spreading around social media.

The Good Day Atlanta team say some of those pictures and videos, and, of course, we had to head over to Brookhaven to check the robots out for ourselves. Click the video player above to get a look at this futuristic addition to Metro Atlanta’s booming culinary scene!

https://www.facebook.com/Big-Bang-Pizza-1722231044549757/

Duck Tacos from executive chef Ryder Zetts from Ford Fry Restaurants promoting Superica's 2019 live music series at Krog Street Market. For today's recipe see below. For more on Superica click here.

Mole Rojo braised duck tacos, serves 4 people



4 ea. duck legs, skin removed and set aside in the freezer

salt and pepper to taste

4 T canola oil

6 oz. red mole paste from a latin market

12 oz. canned crushed tomatoes

16 oz. chicken stock



Sour orange slaw

1 head green cabbage

1 ea. red onion

2 cups sour orange juice from latin market

1 T chili flakes

2 T salt

1 T dried Mexican oregano

1/4 cup canola oil



Crispy mole bits

1/2 cup toasted almonds, cracked

4 T toasted sesame seeds

rendered duck cracklings from legs (crispy fried skin, recipe below)

1 T minced garlic

1 T sea salt

1 t fresh ground black pepper



For garnish

1 pack corn tortillas

1 ea. avocado, cut into wedges

2 ea. limes cut into wedges

1 bunch cilantro leaves

1 bunch radishes



Recipe:

• Preparing the duck:

o Season the duck legs with salt and pepper and sear in a casserole style pot with canola oil until dark brown.

o Place the mole paste, tomatoes and chicken stock in a blender, blend until smooth.

o Add mole mixture to the pot with the duck legs, bring to a simmer, cover and cook over low heat for 2 hours.

 NOTE: The duck should be barely simmering and fall off the bone easily when done.

o When the duck is cool enough to handle, remove the bones, shred the meat and return to the pot to keep warm.

• Preparing the slaw:

o Slice the red onion very thin using a sharp knife. Bring the sour orange juice, chili flakes, salt, oregano and canola oil to a boil and pour over the onions. Set this mixture aside.

o Slice the cabbage very thin using the same technique as the onion.

o Mix the marinated onion and cabbage together, season with salt and set aside.

• Preparing the mole bits:

o Finely chop the frozen duck skin with a sharp knife and gently fry in a dry pan until bubbly and brown.

o Drain the skin and mix with the remaining ingredients in a bowl. Set aside.

• Preparing the tacos:

o To compile the tacos, microwave or gently sauté tortillas to warm.

o Place a generous amount of the cabbage slaw on the tortilla followed by the duck, a wedge of avocado and sprinkle with the mole crunchy bits.

o Serve with lime wedge, cilantro and radishes on the side.