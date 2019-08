- There is nothing more mesmerizing than watching a talented artist “throwing” clay at a potter’s wheel. And let’s be honest — the good ones make it look so easy that we’ve all thought, “Hey…I could do that!”

Well, as the Good Day feature team found out this morning — there’s a big difference between looking easy and being easy!

We spent the morning at A.C. Studios & Cafe in Alpharetta, a ceramics and pottery studio founded by Kim Summers-Dolleh. After studying art on full scholarship at Syracuse University, Kim ended up settling in Alpharetta, working as a nurse. But she missed having a place where she could sit at the wheel and create — not to mention inspiring other people to do the same. So she created A.C. Studios & Cafe, a space where both beginners and experienced artists can (literally) shape their craft through one-on-one coaching, workshops, and even corporate team-building. The Daily Ceramics Pottery Class, for example, costs $45 per day, and includes three pounds of clay and up to three hours of time working with it.

The facility is about to get a very special visit, as world-famous artist Léan van der Merwe presents his ARGILÉ BY LÉAN “Throw Big or Throw Home” two-day workshop on August 16th and 17th. The artist has gained a massive social media following and holds workshops around the world, and will spend the two days in Alpharetta covering topics including “centering large amounts of clay” and “trimming odd shapes.”

A.C. Studios & Cafe is located at 160 North Main Street in Alpharetta. Open studio time is available on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. For more information on classes and workshops, click here.

So…how did the feature team do “throwing down” at the wheel and attempting to create some masterpieces? Well…let’s just say it was messy!

Click the video player above to check out our morning at A.C. Studios & Cafe in Alpharetta!