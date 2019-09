- Just in time for football season, Georgia DNR is highlighting a different kind of "game day" in Georgia.

The group is showing off hunting and angling as two notable sports the state takes great pride in. Georgia DNR rep Charlie Killmaster featured a recipe perfect for kicking off "game" day, and to showcase how trying out hunting and fishing in the great Georgia outdoors could land an amazing field-to-fork tailgate.

Chimichurri Loin

Ingredients

1 portion of whole venison loin (backstrap)

Salt and pepper to taste

1 teaspoon onion powder

2 tablespoons clarified butter or olive oil

Chimichurri Sauce

3 parts olive oil

2 parts red wine vinegar

½ to 1 whole jalapeno, to taste

1 bunch flat leaf parsley

3 sprigs fresh oregano

1 green onion

6 cloves garlic

Salt to taste

Sauce Instructions

For tailgating, prepare sauce in advance and store refrigerated. The sauce should keep for at least a week. Add the parsley, oregano, jalapeno, green onion, garlic, and salt to a food processor. Add the olive oil and vinegar incrementally until you reach a sauce-like consistency.

Meat Instructions

If you have a sous-vide cooker you can prep the meat by cooking 1 to 2 hours at 138°. If you don't have one, just allow the meat to reach room temperature before cooking. Coat all side of the meat with salt, pepper, and onion powder and then sear the meat on all sides. You can sear the meat on a hot grill (if tailgating) or on the stove in a screaming hot cast-iron skillet with clarified butter or olive oil. For medium-rare, sear for only 1 minute per side, but you can sear up to 2 minutes per side depending on preferred doneness. Let the meat rest for a few minutes after cooking, then slice into ¼ inch slices and drizzle the chimichurri sauce over the sliced meat.