- He's the entertainer, and she's the cook together they are living the food truck life whipping up New Orleans style cuisine throughout Atlanta. Maurice Amos and Jonessa Brown are the happy couple running the truck.

They stopped by Good Day Atlanta to serve a sample of some of their favorite menu items including jambalaya egg rolls and, chicken and beignets, a spin on chicken and waffles.

