- Christopher McCrary has received more than $1 million in scholarship offers from 16 different colleges. East Lake was formally known as "Little Vietnam" because it was the most dangerous zip code in Atlanta.

The graduation rate in East Lake was less than 30% back in 1995, today it's at nearly 100 percent.

In the midst of being a scholarly student, Christopher also had time to volunteer for 10 organizations. After graduation, he will attend Georgia Tech.

For more information on the East Lake Foundation click here.