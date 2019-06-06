< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- REGULAR STORY --> e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var <!-- begin: STORY -->
<div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite">
<div id="story-loading">
<img src="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" />
</div>
<article>
<section id="story411178989" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="411178989" data-article-version="1.0">Dolly Parton adds Pirates Voyage dinner show at Dollywood</h1>
</header> id="story-headline0" data-article-id="411178989" data-article-version="1.0">Dolly Parton adds Pirates Voyage dinner show at Dollywood</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-411178989" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Dolly Parton adds Pirates Voyage dinner show at Dollywood&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/good-day/dolly-parton-adds-pirates-voyage-dinner-show-at-dollywood" data-title="Dolly Parton adds Pirates Voyage dinner show at Dollywood" addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/good-day/dolly-parton-adds-pirates-voyage-dinner-show-at-dollywood" addthis:title="Dolly Parton adds Pirates Voyage dinner show at Dollywood"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-411178989.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-411178989");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_411178989_411180548_184167"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WAGA"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_411178989_411180548_184167";this.videosJson='[{"id":"411180548","video":"571899","title":"Dolly%20Parton%20on%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta","caption":"Dolly%20Parton%20on%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F06%2F06%2FDolly_Parton_on_Good_Day_Atlanta_0_7359996_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F06%2F06%2FDolly_Parton_on_Good_Day_Atlanta_571899_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1654448796%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DWt0EXvd0JlHPSulLEojQls8lhZo","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/good_day&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fgood-day%2Fdolly-parton-adds-pirates-voyage-dinner-show-at-dollywood"}},"createDate":"Jun 06 2019 01:06PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WAGA"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_411178989_411180548_184167",video:"571899",poster:"https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/06/Dolly_Parton_on_Good_Day_Atlanta_0_7359996_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Dolly%2520Parton%2520on%2520Good%2520Day%2520Atlanta",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/06/06/Dolly_Parton_on_Good_Day_Atlanta_571899_1800.mp4?Expires=1654448796&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=Wt0EXvd0JlHPSulLEojQls8lhZo",eventLabel:"Dolly%20Parton%20on%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta-411180548",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/good_day&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fgood-day%2Fdolly-parton-adds-pirates-voyage-dinner-show-at-dollywood"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/good-day/dolly-parton-adds-pirates-voyage-dinner-show-at-dollywood">Good Day Atlanta </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 12:58PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-411178989"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 01:06PM EDT<span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 01:18PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/06/Dolly_Parton_on_Good_Day_Atlanta_0_7359996_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/06/Dolly_Parton_on_Good_Day_Atlanta_0_7359996_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/06/Dolly_Parton_on_Good_Day_Atlanta_0_7359996_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/06/Dolly_Parton_on_Good_Day_Atlanta_0_7359996_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/06/Dolly_Parton_on_Good_Day_Atlanta_0_7359996_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-411178989-411180533" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/06/Dolly_Parton_on_Good_Day_Atlanta_0_7359996_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/06/Dolly_Parton_on_Good_Day_Atlanta_0_7359996_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/06/Dolly_Parton_on_Good_Day_Atlanta_0_7359996_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/06/Dolly_Parton_on_Good_Day_Atlanta_0_7359996_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/06/Dolly_Parton_on_Good_Day_Atlanta_0_7359996_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-411178989" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>Dolly Parton talks about her latest theme park creation at Dollywood with Good Day Atlanta's Alyse Eady. </p> <p>The country music legend talks about her new dinner theater and show Pirates Voyage which is now open in Pigeon Forge. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET -->
<section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More Good Day Stories</h3>
</header> data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/06/Kirk_Franklin_talks_Long_Live_Love_on_Go_0_7359746_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/06/Kirk_Franklin_talks_Long_Live_Love_on_Go_0_7359746_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/06/Kirk_Franklin_talks_Long_Live_Love_on_Go_0_7359746_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/06/Kirk_Franklin_talks_Long_Live_Love_on_Go_0_7359746_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/06/Kirk_Franklin_talks_Long_Live_Love_on_Go_0_7359746_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Kirk Franklin talks Long Live Love on Good Day Atlanta" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Kirk Franklin talks Long Live Love on Good Day Atlanta</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Good Day Atlanta </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 12:36PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 01:22PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>He is an award winning fourteen-time Grammy Award winning artist, songwriter and producer that has revolutionized Gospel music.</p><p>He stopped by Good Day Atlanta to talk to Sharon Lawson about his new album Long Live Love . His single "Love Theory" is number one on The Billboard's Hot Gospel Songs Chart, locking in that position for 9 weeks. </p><p>For more information on Kirk Franklin click here.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/great-food-truck-race-features-local-caterer" title="Great Food Truck Race features local caterer" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/06/Great_Food_Truck_Race_contestants_0_7359830_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/06/Great_Food_Truck_Race_contestants_0_7359830_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/06/Great_Food_Truck_Race_contestants_0_7359830_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/06/Great_Food_Truck_Race_contestants_0_7359830_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/06/Great_Food_Truck_Race_contestants_0_7359830_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="NOLA Creations" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Great Food Truck Race features local caterer</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Good Day Atlanta </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 12:45PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 01:21PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Atlanta's culinary team NOLA Creations, will be competing on the upcoming season of The Great Food Truck Race. It kicks off June 9. NOLA Creations are from New Orleans and have been in the Atlanta area for a few years now. They stopped by Good Day Atlanta to share their jambalaya recipe for viewers to try at home.</p><p>To watch NOLA Creation on The Great Food Truck Race Click here for more information. </p><p>For the complete Jambalaya recipe check below.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/good-day-atlanta-viewer-information-june-6-2019" title="Good Day Atlanta viewer information June 6, 2019" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/11/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/11/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/11/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/11/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/11/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Good Day Atlanta viewer information June 6, 2019</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 09:55AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 01:17PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Fernbank Museum lures "Monsters" for new exhibit : You've seen them on TV, and let's be honest you wondered if what you were watching was truth or just science fiction. Now, the jaw-dropping "stars" of Nat Geo's Monster Fish are making their way to Metro Atlanta and they're ready to prove to everyone that they are absolutely real. Monster Fish: In Search of the Last River Giants is a special, limited-time-only exhibit from National Geographic opening at Fernbank Museum of Natural History opening this Saturday, June 8th, and continuing through the summer. Aquatic ecologist and show host Zeb Hogan serves as the exhibit's "virtual guide," leading visitors to some of the deepest and most mysterious river basins in the world, in search of the largest freshwater fish known to man. Monster Fish uses incredible life-sized models, videos, and interactive elements to tell the stories of these river giants and explore the important links between man and fish throughout history. Again, Monster Fish: In Search of the Last River Giants opens Saturday and runs through August 18th at Fernbank Museum of Natural History, located at 767 Clifton Road in Atlanta. Museum admission is $20 for adults, $19 for seniors (ages 65 and older), and $18 for children ages three to 12. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. We consider ourselves pretty experienced explorers here on the Good Day feature team, so the idea of visiting six continents (without ever leaving Atlanta) sounded too good to be true. We spent the morning at Fernbank Museum getting a special sneak peek at this monstrous new exhibit!</p><p>Kirk Franklin on Good Day Atlanta: He is an award winning fourteen-time Grammy Award winning artist, songwriter and producer that has revolutionized Gospel music. He stops by Good Day Atlanta to talk about his new album Long Live Love. <!-- begin: STORY LIST -->
<div class="featured-module-wrapper">
<div class="story-page-divider"></div>
<header class="mod-header featured-header">
<h3>Featured Videos</h3>
</header> href="/good-day/kirk-franklin-talks-long-live-love-on-good-day-atlanta"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/06/Kirk_1559839210603_7359938_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Kirk_1559839210603.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Kirk Franklin talks Long Live Love on Good Day Atlanta</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/dolly-parton-adds-pirates-voyage-dinner-show-at-dollywood"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/06/Dolly_Parton_on_Good_Day_Atlanta_0_7359996_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Dolly_Parton_on_Good_Day_Atlanta_0_20190606170638"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Dolly Parton adds Pirates Voyage dinner show at Dollywood</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/great-food-truck-race-features-local-caterer"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/06/nola%20creations_1559839306718.jpg_7359888_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="NOLA Creations participates in Great Food Truck Race"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Great Food Truck Race features local caterer</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/fernbank-museum-lures-monsters-for-new-exhibit"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/06/WAGA_MonsterFish_060619_1559824003831_7358490_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="WAGA_MonsterFish_060619_1559824003831.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Fernbank Museum lures "Monsters" for new exhibit</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column <!-- begin: STORY LIST -->
<div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down">
<header class="mod-header">
<h3>Most Recent</h3>
</header> data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/06/Kirk_1559839210603_7359938_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/06/Kirk_1559839210603_7359938_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/06/Kirk_1559839210603_7359938_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/06/Kirk_1559839210603_7359938_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/06/Kirk_1559839210603_7359938_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Kirk Franklin talks Long Live Love on Good Day Atlanta</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/dolly-parton-adds-pirates-voyage-dinner-show-at-dollywood" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/06/Dolly_Parton_on_Good_Day_Atlanta_0_7359996_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/06/Dolly_Parton_on_Good_Day_Atlanta_0_7359996_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/06/Dolly_Parton_on_Good_Day_Atlanta_0_7359996_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/06/Dolly_Parton_on_Good_Day_Atlanta_0_7359996_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/06/Dolly_Parton_on_Good_Day_Atlanta_0_7359996_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Dolly Parton adds Pirates Voyage dinner show at Dollywood</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/great-food-truck-race-features-local-caterer" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/06/nola%20creations_1559839306718.jpg_7359888_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/06/nola%20creations_1559839306718.jpg_7359888_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/06/nola%20creations_1559839306718.jpg_7359888_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/06/nola%20creations_1559839306718.jpg_7359888_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/06/nola%20creations_1559839306718.jpg_7359888_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Great Food Truck Race features local caterer</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/good-day-atlanta-viewer-information-june-6-2019" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/11/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/11/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/11/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/11/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/11/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Good Day Atlanta viewer information June 6, 2019</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/r-kelly-to-be-arraigned-on-11-new-sex-assault-charges" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/02/23/R%20Kelly%20mugshot%20resized%20_1550956342186.jpg_6817968_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/02/23/R%20Kelly%20mugshot%20resized%20_1550956342186.jpg_6817968_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/02/23/R%20Kelly%20mugshot%20resized%20_1550956342186.jpg_6817968_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/02/23/R%20Kelly%20mugshot%20resized%20_1550956342186.jpg_6817968_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/02/23/R%20Kelly%20mugshot%20resized%20_1550956342186.jpg_6817968_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="R&#x20;Kelly&#x20;mugshot" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>R. 