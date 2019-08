- It's a Mexican gastropub that has joined the growing list of independent restaurants and dining pop-ups turning permanent and setting up shop in the Summerhill neighborhood.

The owners of D Boca N Boca stop by Good Day Atlanta to give viewers a sample of their cuisine.

Chef Helio Bernal and Chef Adi Komic demonstrated how to cook a pork belly arbol taco. This taco will be featured at the upcoming 2019 Tour Championship it will be the official PGA Tour taco.

For more information on the 2019 Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club click here. For more information on D Boca N Boca click here.