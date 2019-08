- Two coworkers are connected forever through organ donation.

When Annie York found out her colleague needed a kidney, she immediately tried to find out if she was a match, and luckily for Bryan Lee, she was.

The two met each other nearly a decade ago while doing theatre.

Their friendship strengthened when York urged Lee to come work with her at Atlanta-based data technology company Kabbage.

Then earlier this year, Lee fell on hard times after learning his kidney was failing.

York immediately stepped up to help her friend and coworker.

Lee and York will head to Piedmont Hospital Friday morning.

They both said the part they're most looking forward too is seeing one another after their surgeries.

