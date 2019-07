More than just the official fruit of Georgia, the peach has become a true symbol of the South – representing the sweetness of Southern hospitality and symbolizing our state's storied past and promising future.

Later this month, the peach will take center stage at a one-day festival celebrating the simplicity and versatility of Georgia's most famous crop.

Peachtree Center will host the third annual PeachFest on Sunday, July 21st – bringing together more than 70 chefs, farmers, and other "peach-perts" to showcase the many ways in which the peach sweetens our daily lives. Unlike many other food-themed festivals, PeachFest is intimate and exclusive, limited to 1,200 guests and visitors, and the $70 tickets are all-inclusive, which means attendees will have plenty of peach-infused cocktails and dishes to enjoy.