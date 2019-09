- Actress Lori Loughlin is next on the docket for what is known as the college admissions scandal. Felicity Huffman was sentenced to two weeks in prison, along with a $30,000 fine and 250 hours of community service.

People have noticed since Huffman's sentence, Loughlin's daughter has since taken down a few instagram post that could seem to come off as brash. Not only is that a talker among the family, but also that Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli may be getting a divorce.

Relationship expert Christal Jordan, gives her take on the situation and explains what this could mean for the couple if they do divorce.

You can follow Christal on social media @enchantedpr