- Choreographer Anthony Burrell has shared the stage with super stars, Beyoncé and Mariah Carey. His artistry he also been featured on the shows, Glee and Empire.

Creative director, dancer, and actor Anthony Burrell talked to Good Day Atlanta's Kaitlyn Pratt about his Anthony Burrell Center for Dance is a place that is open to everyone.

"Kids from ages 2 to 200 can come for fellowship and just be themselves and not be judged because of their age, their race, their size, anything," Burrell said.

The center officers a full dance curriculum featuring a mix of ballet, jazz, modern dance, and hip hop.

For more information on the Breaking Barriers 2019 dance intensive click here.

For more information on the Anthony Burrell Center for Dance click here.