- Seven days of $7 burgers at 18 participating restaurants… it’s a shame Explore Gwinnett’s, Burgers and Brews Week only comes around once a year.

Prepare to eat your fill because that time is now, and it runs from St. Patrick’s Day (3/17) through Saturday, March 23rd.

With so many burgers and so little time, it was a challenge for #BurgersWithBuck to choose which offer to feature this week on Good Day Atlanta. After much discussion and hand wringing, it was the Pickleback Burger from Parma Rustic Tavern in Buford that we decided to try (to try first, anyway).

While Parma offers a great variety of Italian inspired signature dishes, it is not possible to put them in a box of being called an Italian restaurant. Let’s not kid ourselves, there is a Krispy Kreme donut burger on the menu. And speaking of burgers, GM Duane Sammons and his staff came up with quite a creation for this year’s Burgers and Brews Week entry.

They call it the Pickleback Burger. It starts with their standard house ground, fresh Angus beef, but then they added a bit of an Irish twist with a Jameson Whiskey glaze (after all it is that St. Patrick’s Day time of the year). They top it with pepper jack cheese, Applewood smoked bacon, fried pickles, and garlic mayo, and serve it all on a brioche bun.

If it sounds like a lot of bang for your seven bucks, well it is.

And this year, there will be a Burgers and Brews Week champion. They are calling it March Meatness, and that means you can fill out your brackets and follow along, and also vote for your favorite on social media to find out which burger/restaurant will hoist the trophy and enjoy their one shining moment as the B&Bw champs.

If you would like to take advantage of Burgers and Brews Week, go to https://www.exploregwinnett.org/burgers-and-brews to find about the participating restaurants as well as their featured burger.

For more information on Parma Rustic Tavern, including the menu, hours of operation, and specials, go to their website, http://parmarustictavern.com/ . And, as always, if you have a favorite burger that you would like to see featured on, tell me about it on https://www.facebook.com/BuckFOX5 or https://twitter.com/BuckFOX5, and don't forget to use the hash tag #BurgersWithBuck and/or #BWB.