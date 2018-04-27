Burgers with Buck celebrates ATL Burger Week at Zesto

It is an Atlanta institution. Since 1949, Zesto has been serving burgers, fries, rings, ice cream, milkshakes, and a whole lot more in Atlanta.

The Chubby Decker is their signature burger (click on the story to learn how it got its name…pretty interesting), and they bill it as Atlanta’s Original Double Decker Hamburger.

For Atlanta Burger Week, they have raised the proverbial bar. In fact, they describe their Chubbiest Decker as a double-decker on steroids. It’s big. The Chubbiest Decker consists of two beef patties, bacon, a homemade onion ring, mustard, ketchup, onion, pickle, lettuce, tomato, and cheese. Did I mention that it’s big? And it’s good too, and through Sunday (4/29), you can enjoy one for only $5.00.

There are five Atlanta locations, and as a personal testimonial, just walking into Zesto brings back a lot of great memories from growing up in Atlanta.

