- Scott Webb is an avid runner who looks after his health. So when he collapsed while running one day, he was shocked to get his diagnosis. But the thing is Scott Webb isn't alone. Heart disease is the number one killer worldwide. Webb stops by Good Day Atlanta to share his personal story and ahead of walk this Saturday.

The Metro Atlanta Heart Walk is taking place Sept. 28, 2019 at the Georgia World Congress Center. Opening ceremonies are set for 8 a.m. and the walk begins at 8:30 a.m. FOX 5 is a proud sponsor of the event.

