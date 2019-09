- They call her "Dynamo Deb Bowman" — and with one listen to her voice, you'll immediately understand why. Now, the Atlanta singer and actress is readying the release of her second solo album, and the inspiration behind it is as powerful as the voice delivering the songs.

Deb Bowman's Fast Heart will officially hit the airwaves on Thursday, August 29th, and features ten new tracks including the classics "La Vie En Rose" and "Georgia On My Mind," along with some originals co-written by Ms. Bowman.

Perceptive listeners will notice several references to butterflies throughout the album, including lyrical allusions in the songs "Pannonica" and, of course, Herbie Hancock's "Butterfly." There's a specific reason for the running theme; the album is dedicated to the singer's late sister Patti, who passed away of ovarian cancer. Not only did Patti love butterflies, but the winged insect is also a symbol for ovarian cancer awareness; in honor of her sister, bowman will donate a portion of the album's sales to support ovarian cancer research.

Fast Heart was recorded at the famed Power Station recording studio in New York, and the artist will celebrate its release with a CD release party in the city at Birdland on September 22nd.

Of course, she has several upcoming live events here in her hometown of Atlanta — a full schedule of appearances may be found here.

Good Day Atlanta fans will remember Deb Bowman from several previous appearances on the program, including her performance of some holiday classics on our "Christmas Morning Music Spectacular" and interviews on the set of A Streetcar Named Desire at Serenbe Playhouse, in which she gave an award-winning performance as Blanche.

So we were thrilled to welcome her back to chat more about her new album and how she's honoring her late sister through music.