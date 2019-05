- Lexi Rabe is starting to become a household name after she coined the phrase "Love you 3,000" in "Avengers: End Game." Lexi plays Morgan Stark, daughter of Tony Stark, in the film.

She and her mom talked about how much fun it was to film the Marvel movie. Not only did she get to star alongside Robert Downey Jr., but she also says she got to hang out at his house and jump on his trampoline.

Lexi also appears in the latest Godzilla movie, "King of the Monsters." She says her message to any kid who wants to become an actor is to work hard.

"Avengers: End Game" is in theaters now, and you can catch "Godzilla: King of the Monsters" in theaters Friday.