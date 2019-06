- Take a look at parks, high school fields, and college campuses across north Georgia, and there’s a good chance you’ll spot a group of people playing a game of ultimate frisbee. It’s a sport that’s exploding locally and around the world — partly because it’s low-cost and self-officiated — and coming up this weekend, anyone interested in getting in on the action will have a perfect opportunity to find out what ultimate is all about.

The Atlanta Flying Disc Club (a non-profit dedicated to growing the sport of ultimate frisbee) will host “The Color of Ultimate: ATL,” an exhibition game happening Saturday, June 22nd at 7:00 p.m. at St. Pius X High School in Atlanta.

The AFDC is partnering with Atlanta’s pro teams — the Atlanta Soul (the women’s team) and the Atlanta Hustle (the men’s team) — for the showcase game, which is the first step in the club’s new mission to open the sport of ultimate frisbee to players of all backgrounds.

Dubbed “Project Diversity,” the initiative aims to increase the number of players from traditionally underrepresented communities, along with upping awareness among current players of the importance of diversity within the sport. And what better way to start that conversation that than with an exhibition game showcasing some of the sport’s most talented players of color? To that end, “The Color of Ultimate: ATL” will include ultimate superstars from around the world — and will also be live-streamed on the Atlanta Hustle YouTube channel.

The Good Day feature team wasn’t about to turn down the chance to learn more about ultimate frisbee — so we spent the morning with local professionals getting a preview of the weekend game.

Click the video player above to see more!