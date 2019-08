- The Atlanta Falcons Junior Cheer Program is designed for boys and girls ages 5-13.

There are no tryouts and all skill levels are welcome.

Registration is currently open and closes August 21.

Participants will attend rehearsals each month from August to December and perform during halftime of the Atlanta Falcons vs. Jacksonville Jaguars game on December 22 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium!

For more information on registering your child click here.