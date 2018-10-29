Actor Patrick Walker talks about his role on 'The Resident'

- He grew up in Jacksonville, Florida with dreams of being on the big screen one day.

Little by little through commitment and hard work actor Patrick Walker is slowly seeing his dream come true.

Patrick Walker stopped by Good Day Atlanta to talk about his role on "The Resident," which is filmed right here in Atlanta.

He shared his inspirational life story and talks about the film that took him to The Academy Awards.

