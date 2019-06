- This summer is about to get a lot hotter, thanks to the return of one of the most popular competition shows on television!

The groundbreaking FOX hit "So You Think You Can Dance" returns tonight for a milestone 16th season, featuring a whole new batch of talented dancers taking the stage week after week in hopes of becoming the dance world's newest superstar. Emmy-nominated host Cat Deeley returns to oversee the show, which also features executive producer Nigel Lythgoe judging alongside Mary Murphy, Laurieann Gibson, and former contestant Dominic "D-trix" Sandoval.

FOX 5's Paul Milliken recently traveled to New York to sit down with Cat Deeley, and got the low-down on the newest season of "SYTYCD." And don't miss the return of "So You Think You Can Dance" tonight at 9 p.m. right here on FOX 5 Atlanta.