Hollywood's big players stay quiet on Georgia abortion law src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/aerials%20dekalb%20movie%20set%20WAGABCEME01.mpg_18.28.29.21_1558058716147.png_7279511_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-407395752-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="aerials dekalb movie set WAGABCEME01.mpg_18.28.29.21_1558058716147.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/aerials%20dekalb%20movie%20set%20WAGABCEME01.mpg_18.28.40.26_1558058716244.png_7279512_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-407395752-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="aerials dekalb movie set WAGABCEME01.mpg_18.28.40.26_1558058716244.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-407395752-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WAGA_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/aerials%20dekalb%20movie%20set%20WAGABCEME01.mpg_18.28.29.21_1558058716147.png_7279511_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="aerials dekalb movie set <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/entertainment/hollywood-s-big-players-stay-quiet-on-georgia-abortion-law">LINDSEY BAHR and SANYA MANSOOR, Associated Press </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 16 2019 10:05PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 16 2019 10:08PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-407395752" style="display: none;">
<aside id='related-headlines407395752' class="mod-inline headlines-related">
<h4>Related Headlines</h4> style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/15/P%20ALABAMA%20ABORTION%20BILL%205P%20_00.00.33.16_1557958731075.png_7268385_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Alabama's governor signs abortion ban into law</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/politics/alabama-law-moves-abortion-to-the-center-of-2020-campaign"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/15/10P%20TZ6%20B%20AL%20ABORTION%20BILL%20_00.00.13.08_1557976253556.png_7272325_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Alabama law moves abortion to the center</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/more-heartbeat-abortion-bans-advancing-in-south-midwest"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/03/14/P%20LXR%20ABORTION%20BAN%20BILL%205P%20_00.00.25.23_1552600288154.png_6892784_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>More 'heartbeat' abortion bans advancing</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/national-news/abortion-rights-group-sues-mississippi-over-heartbeat-law"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/09/03/abortion_1441280474474_153399_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Abortion-rights group sues Mississippi</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/alyssa-milano-calls-for-sex-strike-to-protest-georgia-s-abortion-law"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/13/Getty_AlyssaMilano_051319_1557744428535_7251449_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Actress calls for sex strike to protest Ga. law</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/alyssa-milano-threatens-to-leave-show-to-protest-georgia-abortion-law"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/11/Getty_AlyssaMilano_051119_1557593478966_7248028_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Actress protests Georgia's new abortion law</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/jj-abrams-jordan-peele-donating-tv-show-fees-to-fight-georgia-s-abortion-law"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/11/Getty_AbramsPeele_051119_1557598029705_7247990_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Directors donating fees to fight Ga. abortion law</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/georgia-governor-set-to-sign-strict-abortion-bill"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/07/KEMP%20SIGNS%20HEARTBEAT%20BILL%201%20%20WAGABCME03.mpg_10.22.07.12_1557239532982.png_7229220_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Gov. Kemp signs Georgia's 'Heartbeat Bill'</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>LOS ANGELES (AP)</strong> - Georgia and Hollywood are worlds away from one another, physically and culturally, but irresistible tax incentives have turned the state into a filming powerhouse dubbed "Hollywood of the South." Productions as big as Marvel Studios' superhero blockbusters and shows like "Stranger Things" and "The Walking Dead" call the state home base, and some have not shied away from throwing their weight around when values clash with proposed laws.</p> <p>But in the week since Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed into law one of the nation's most restrictive abortion laws, none of the major film or television studios have commented on the issue or altered production plans. The backlash has been limited to smaller production companies, like Color Force ("Crazy Rich Asians"), Killer Films ("First Reformed"), "The Wire" creator David Simon of Blown Deadline Productions (HBO's "The Deuce") and the Duplass Brothers Productions (HBO's "Room 104"). Some actors and actresses, like Alyssa Milano, Mark Hamill and Mandy Moore, have suggested they will boycott filming in the state.</p> <p>Jordan Peele and J.J. Abrams, meanwhile, are proceeding with plans to shoot their HBO show "Lovecraft County" in Georgia in the next few weeks, but have said that they will donate 100% their "episodic fees" to organizations fighting the law including the ACLU of Georgia and Fair Fight Georgia.</p> <p>The muted reaction is in striking contrast to what happened just three years ago when Netflix and Disney threatened to pull productions if a law allowing faith-based refusal of services to LGBTQ persons was passed. Other companies also publicly denounced that proposed law, including AMC, Time Warner, Lionsgate, Sony, NBC Universal and CBS.</p> <p>Georgia's "heartbeat bill" would ban abortion once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can be as early as six weeks, before many women know they are pregnant. Unless it's blocked in court, it is set to go into effect in 2020. The ACLU has already said the group will mount a legal challenge.</p> <p>"Film and television production in Georgia supports more than 92,000 jobs and brings significant economic benefits to communities and families," said Chris Ortman, a spokesman for the industry lobbying group The Motion Picture Association of America in a statement last week. "It is important to remember that similar legislation has been attempted in other states, and has either been enjoined by the courts or is currently being challenged."</p> <p>The MPAA said it continues to monitor developments.</p> <p>Some believe knowing they still have time until 2020 is part of the reason big entertainment industry players haven't spoken out yet. Another is that for some the issue intersects with religious beliefs and few companies want to wade into that territory. Others point to resistance to boycotts among critics of the law in Georgia.</p> <p>Matt Donnelly, a senior film writer for the Hollywood trade Variety, noted that the same day some called for boycotts, there were also a "wave of stories that it had fizzled out" in part because of pledges like the one Abrams and Peele made to donate money but keep production in the state.</p> <p>"That to me is a sort of murky pivot that allows people to keep their jobs and tax rebates and also seemingly support the cause," Donnelly said. "(It's) more of a solution for Hollywood than it is addressing the values and the morality the boycott raises for women across this industry."</p> <p>The issue is bound to get only more complex, as the governor in neighboring Alabama on Wednesday signed the nation's most stringent anti-abortion measure into law . Louisiana, another favored filming venue that offers generous tax incentives, moved closer to approving its version of a fetal "heartbeat bill."</p> <p>Kemp recently postponed an annual trip to promote his state's film industry in Los Angeles after Georgia film executives worried that protests and no-shows could taint the industry mixer, The Atlanta Journal Constitution reported .</p> <p>Many Georgians, from politicians to the people who work on film sets, worry about the adverse effects of the law.</p> <p>Stacey Abrams, who narrowly lost a contentious gubernatorial race against Kemp, tweeted Wednesday that she respects the calls for a boycott, "but I do not believe it is the most effective, strategic choice for change."</p> <p>Georgia's Democratic lawmakers have urged Hollywood to keep production in the state. Boycotts, some say, are not the response they're looking for.</p> <p>The impact would not only be felt by actors, directors and writers but also by low-income Georgians and small businesses contracted to provide catering, maintenance and construction, said Crystal Redman, executive director of SPARK Reproductive Justice Now, a grassroots Georgia group that has advocated against the abortion law.</p> <p>Molly Coffee, a film production designer in Georgia, helped start a petition with other women in the film industry urging Hollywood not to leave the state and emphasizing her commitment to fight the new abortion law.</p> <p>"It's very easy, from California, to make a statement that you're not going to spend your dollars in Georgia," Coffee said. "It's important for people to ask the women of Georgia how they feel."</p> <p>Staci Fox, CEO of Planned Parenthood Southeast, said a boycott would be counterproductive.</p> <p>"I understand the power of a boycott but I'm not in favor of any Georgian losing their job because when women lose their jobs the first thing that goes is women's health care," Fox said. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WAGA_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Entertainment" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"404983" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Entertainment Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/entertainment/movie-theater-swaps-seats-for-double-beds-for-vip-cinema-experience" title="Movie theater swaps seats for double beds for 'VIP cinema experience'" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/16/Movie_theater_in_Switzerland_has_double__0_7276286_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/16/Movie_theater_in_Switzerland_has_double__0_7276286_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/16/Movie_theater_in_Switzerland_has_double__0_7276286_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/16/Movie_theater_in_Switzerland_has_double__0_7276286_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/16/Movie_theater_in_Switzerland_has_double__0_7276286_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A movie theater in Switzerland just opened what they’re calling a “VIP” cinema experience with double beds instead of seats. " /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Movie theater swaps seats for double beds for 'VIP cinema experience'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Austin Williams</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 16 2019 02:46PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 16 2019 05:53PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>If you prefer watching the latest blockbuster release while propped up on pillows in the comfort of your bed, your time has come. A movie theater in Switzerland just opened what they’re calling a “VIP” cinema experience with double beds instead of seats. </p><p>Cinema Pathé movie theatre , in Spreitenbach, Switzerland offers 11 freshly made beds in their all new "VIP bedroom" cinema.</p><p>In case hygiene is a major concern to you, rest assured: The company says they change the sheets between every screening. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/entertainment/-game-of-thrones-fans-are-petitioning-hbo-to-remake-the-last-season-with-competent-writers-" title="'Game of Thrones' fans are petitioning HBO to remake the last season 'with competent writers'" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/07/HBO_digitally_removes_coffee_cup_from_sc_0_7230234_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/07/HBO_digitally_removes_coffee_cup_from_sc_0_7230234_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/07/HBO_digitally_removes_coffee_cup_from_sc_0_7230234_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/07/HBO_digitally_removes_coffee_cup_from_sc_0_7230234_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/07/HBO_digitally_removes_coffee_cup_from_sc_0_7230234_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>'Game of Thrones' fans are petitioning HBO to remake the last season 'with competent writers'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 16 2019 01:07PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 16 2019 01:20PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A substantial number of “Game of Thrones” fans are so upset with the direction of the final season that they’re petitioning HBO to remake it completely.</p><p>[SPOILER ALERT: This article will discuss the penultimate episode of “Game of Thrones.”]</p><p>Following the massively popular HBO series’ penultimate episode, titled “The Bells,” opinions are split now that many expectations for the end have seemingly been thrown out the window. Although there’s still one more episode left for creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss to turn things around, some devoted fans are already taking action.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/report-ric-flair-hospitalized-after-suffering-medical-emergency" title="Ric Flair hospitalized after suffering medical emergency" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/Wrestling_legend_Ric_Flair_set_to_underg_0_7280042_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/Wrestling_legend_Ric_Flair_set_to_underg_0_7280042_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/Wrestling_legend_Ric_Flair_set_to_underg_0_7280042_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/Wrestling_legend_Ric_Flair_set_to_underg_0_7280042_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/Wrestling_legend_Ric_Flair_set_to_underg_0_7280042_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Wrestling legend Ric Flair set to undergo surgery" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Ric Flair hospitalized after suffering medical emergency</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Will Nunley</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 16 2019 12:41PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 16 2019 11:56PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>WWE legend Ric Flair has been hospitalized after reportedly suffering a medical emergency Thursday, his wife confirmed.</p><p>A source has since confirmed the hospitalization to FOX 5 News.</p><p>App user: View full article here</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6151_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6151"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/nightclub-guard-saved-by-ballistic-vest"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/17/redan1%20REV_1558081591373.png_7280641_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="redan1 REV_1558081591373.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Nightclub guard shot in the chest, saved by ballistic vest</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-scooter-rider-struck-and-killed"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/17/west%20lake%20road%20person%20hit%20REV_1558075260009.jpg_7280640_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="west lake road person hit REV_1558075260009.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Police: Scooter rider struck and killed</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/south-fulton-house-shot-up-bullet-landed-on-the-woman-s-bed"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/P%20OLD%20NATIONAL%20HOUSE%20SHOT%20UP%2010P_00.00.57.12_1558063878160.png_7280141_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P OLD NATIONAL HOUSE SHOT UP 10P_00.00.57.12_1558063878160.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>South Fulton house shot up; bullet landed on the woman's bed</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/search-for-thieves-responsible-for-series-of-vehicle-break-ins-and-thefts"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/V%20DACULA%20CAR%20BREAK%20INS%2011P_00.00.11.17_1558063401900.png_7280115_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="V DACULA CAR BREAK INS 11P_00.00.11.17_1558063401900.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Search for thieves responsible for series of vehicle break-ins and thefts</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a id="article_10155_404959_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/internet-sensation-grumpy-cat-dies-at-age-7" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/17/GETTY%20grump%20cat_1558087256310.png_7280282_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/17/GETTY%20grump%20cat_1558087256310.png_7280282_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/17/GETTY%20grump%20cat_1558087256310.png_7280282_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/17/GETTY%20grump%20cat_1558087256310.png_7280282_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/17/GETTY%20grump%20cat_1558087256310.png_7280282_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Internet sensation 'Grumpy Cat' dies at age 7</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/nightclub-guard-saved-by-ballistic-vest" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/17/redan1%20REV_1558081591373.png_7280641_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/17/redan1%20REV_1558081591373.png_7280641_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/17/redan1%20REV_1558081591373.png_7280641_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/17/redan1%20REV_1558081591373.png_7280641_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/17/redan1%20REV_1558081591373.png_7280641_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Nightclub guard shot in the chest, saved by ballistic vest</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-scooter-rider-struck-and-killed" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/17/west%20lake%20road%20person%20hit%20REV_1558075260009.jpg_7280640_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/17/west%20lake%20road%20person%20hit%20REV_1558075260009.jpg_7280640_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/17/west%20lake%20road%20person%20hit%20REV_1558075260009.jpg_7280640_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/17/west%20lake%20road%20person%20hit%20REV_1558075260009.jpg_7280640_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/17/west%20lake%20road%20person%20hit%20REV_1558075260009.jpg_7280640_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police: Scooter rider struck and killed</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/esports-house-a-sign-of-growing-industry-in-georgia" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/esports%20still_1558064228355.jpg_7280033_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/esports%20still_1558064228355.jpg_7280033_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/esports%20still_1558064228355.jpg_7280033_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/esports%20still_1558064228355.jpg_7280033_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/esports%20still_1558064228355.jpg_7280033_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>eSports house a sign of growing industry in Georgia</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/south-fulton-house-shot-up-bullet-landed-on-the-woman-s-bed" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/P%20OLD%20NATIONAL%20HOUSE%20SHOT%20UP%2010P_00.00.57.12_1558063878160.png_7280141_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/P%20OLD%20NATIONAL%20HOUSE%20SHOT%20UP%2010P_00.00.57.12_1558063878160.png_7280141_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/P%20OLD%20NATIONAL%20HOUSE%20SHOT%20UP%2010P_00.00.57.12_1558063878160.png_7280141_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/P%20OLD%20NATIONAL%20HOUSE%20SHOT%20UP%2010P_00.00.57.12_1558063878160.png_7280141_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/P%20OLD%20NATIONAL%20HOUSE%20SHOT%20UP%2010P_00.00.57.12_1558063878160.png_7280141_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>South Fulton house shot up; bullet landed on the woman's bed</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8047_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8047"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-AD-WAGA_MR_TWO_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_8047_MOD-AD-WAGA_MR_TWO_BASE' 