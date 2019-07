- The long-awaited premiere of Season 3 of the Netflix drama "Stranger Things" is being released Thursday to help fill the long Fourth of July holiday weekend.

The 80s-inspired horror show now takes place in 1985 when Microsoft released Windows 1 and Coca-Cola debuted New Coke.

If the trailers are telling the truth, this season tackles the early teen years of Eleven tackling all the angst, young love, and middle-school summers which only suburban pools and malls can fill. And of course… monsters.

"Stranger Things" has been filmed in Georgia since its 2015 debut. Jackson, Georgia serves as the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana. And fans may notice such locations as the Georgia Mental Health Institute as the Hawkins National Laboratory site, Bellwood Quarry, Patrick Henry High School in Stockbridge, Georgia, for the middle and high school scenes, Emory University's Continuing Education Department, the former city hall in Douglasville, Georgia, the Georgia International Horse Park in Conyers, Georgia, among other places.