"Stranger Things" has been filmed in Georgia since its 2015 debut. Jackson, Georgia serves as the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana. And fans may notice such locations as the Georgia Mental Health Institute as the Hawkins National Laboratory site, Bellwood Quarry, Patrick Henry High School in Stockbridge, Georgia, for the middle and high school scenes, Emory University's Continuing Education Department, the former city hall in Douglasville, Georgia, the Georgia International Horse Park in Conyers, Georgia, among other places.
Posted Jul 04 2019 08:45AM EDT
Updated Jul 04 2019 10:58AM EDT
Kelly Price stopped by Good Day Atlanta to discuss season 9 of Sunday Best.
The singing competition returns after a four-year hiatus with Grammy Award-winning music legend Kirk Franklin as host.
Kelly Price will host alongside music artist Erica Campbell and Jonathan McReynolds.
Posted Jul 03 2019 06:14PM EDT
Updated Jul 04 2019 07:18AM EDT
NEW YORK (AP) — Halle Bailey, half of the sister duo Chloe x Halle, will next be going under the sea, starring as Ariel in the upcoming adaptation of "The Little Mermaid."
The live-action version will include original songs from the 1989 animated hit as well as new tunes from original composer Alan Menken and "Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda. Some of the tunes include "Under the Sea," ''Part of Your World" and "Kiss the Girl."
Bailey will join Jacob Tremblay and Awkwafina in the film, which will be directed by Rob Marshall, who helmed "Mary Poppins Returns."
Posted Jul 03 2019 04:29PM EDT
Updated Jul 04 2019 07:17AM EDT
Arte Johnson, a comic best known for his slew of funny characters in the 1960s NBC show “Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In,” died Wednesday due to heart failure. He was 90.
Johnson died surrounded by his family at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. He suffered heart failure after battling bladder and prostate cancer for three years, according to The Hollywood Reporter .
He was considered a "master of ad-libs, double-talk and dialects," according to The Reporter. He was on "Laugh-In" for four seasons and won an Emmy in 1969 for his work.