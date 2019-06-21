< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. date 2019-06-21

Freaknik is back in Atlanta href="mailto:marissa.mitchell@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/entertainment/freaknik-is-back-in-atlanta">Marissa Mitchell</a>, <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/entertainment/freaknik-is-back-in-atlanta">FOX 5 News </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 21 2019 07:12PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-414087411" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ATLANTA (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - Freaknik is back.</p><p>But the Atlanta tradition will be different this weekend from the way many remember the spring break party from the 80s and 90s.</p><p>Carlos Neal and Tony Wizard with After 9 Partners are holding a multi-hour "Freaknik Fest" Saturday at the Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood. They described it to FOX 5 News as a concert festival.</p><p>"With me bringing this name back I was able to take advantage of the nostalgia that people have. But I also inherited the negative connotations, everybody being fearful." Neal said. "It has taken a Herculean effort to rebrand this and repackage it in a way to let people know this is not the Freaknik of the 90's."</p><p>The event first started out small but grew into a massive party all over the city of Atlanta in the nineties. Officials eventually shut it down after complaints of crime and thousands of people drinking and partying in the streets, blocking traffic.</p><p>"[We] are taking all the best parts and removing all the negative parts," Neal added.</p><p>Neal told FOX 5's Marissa Mitchell, as of Friday, more than 15,000 tickets were sold. He added the event will be sold out if it reaches close to 20,000 in sales.</p><p>"Love and Hip Hop" reality TV star and rapper Lil' Scrappy is one of the artists scheduled to perform during the event. The Atlanta native spoke with Mitchell ahead of the festival.</p><p>"I used to see the traffic from Freaknik come all the way down here," Scrappy said while at the Amphitheatre. "I'm proud to be a part of this because I am still too young to be a part of it. But just to be on stage with people I used to hear on the radio.... just to be a part of that, is just amazing."</p><p>Kilo Ali and Playa Poncho also spoke with FOX 5 News. Other big acts include Uncle Luke, Foxy Brown, Trina, Da Brat and Bun B.</p><p>Health screenings, a blood drive and a voter registration drive will also take place at the festival. More Entertainment Stories src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/KFC_rolls_out_Cheetos_chicken_sandwich_i_0_7431854_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/KFC_rolls_out_Cheetos_chicken_sandwich_i_0_7431854_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/KFC_rolls_out_Cheetos_chicken_sandwich_i_0_7431854_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/KFC_rolls_out_Cheetos_chicken_sandwich_i_0_7431854_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/KFC_rolls_out_Cheetos_chicken_sandwich_i_0_7431854_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="KFC and Cheetos have united to create a limited-edition, exclusive menu with all Cheetos everything" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>All Cheetos everything: KFC rolls out Cheetos chicken sandwich, Cheetos hot wings, ‘mac and Cheetos'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Hyeji Suh </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 21 2019 09:04PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 21 2019 09:18PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>KFC is launching a new fried chicken sandwich with a cheesy Cheetos twist.</p><p>Starting July 1, the fried chicken chain is partnering up with Cheetos for a limited-edition, exclusive menu. For just four weeks, KFC will feature four new items on their menu that combine the signature tastes.</p><p>In a win for our junior-high taste buds, the Cheetos Sandwich features a crispy chicken filet drizzled with a special Cheetos sauce, all placed on a toasted bun with mayo and a layer of cheesy Cheetos.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/entertainment/toys-r-us-to-reopen-stores-in-the-us-later-this-year-report" title="Toys R Us to reopen stores in the US later this year: report" data-articleId="414034089" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/10/03/GETTY_toys_r_us_100318_1538563890792_6148773_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/10/03/GETTY_toys_r_us_100318_1538563890792_6148773_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/10/03/GETTY_toys_r_us_100318_1538563890792_6148773_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/10/03/GETTY_toys_r_us_100318_1538563890792_6148773_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/10/03/GETTY_toys_r_us_100318_1538563890792_6148773_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Toys R Us to reopen stores in the US later this year: report</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 21 2019 02:12PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 21 2019 03:44PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Toys R Us is expected to reopen stores just in time for the 2019 holiday season.</p><p>Though the toy retailer closed down last year, Toys R Us is expected to launch an e-commerce site and several stores in the U.S. later this year, according to Bloomberg .</p><p>The new stores are expected to be about a third of the size of traditional Toys R Us outlets, but with play areas and other experiences, the outlet reported. To reduce costs, the stores could use a consignment inventory model, where the company would be able to return items that aren't sold, Bloomberg reported.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/entertainment/thousands-of-employees-do-yoga-at-sunrise-in-front-of-disney-castles" title="Thousands of employees do yoga at Disney's Magic Kingdom" data-articleId="414108968" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/vlcsnap-2019-06-21-12h48m32s134_1561135934947_7430132_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/vlcsnap-2019-06-21-12h48m32s134_1561135934947_7430132_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/vlcsnap-2019-06-21-12h48m32s134_1561135934947_7430132_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/vlcsnap-2019-06-21-12h48m32s134_1561135934947_7430132_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/vlcsnap-2019-06-21-12h48m32s134_1561135934947_7430132_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy: Disney" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Thousands of employees do yoga at Disney's Magic Kingdom</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 21 2019 12:55PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 21 2019 09:13PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Pluto wasn't doing a downward dog, but thousands of Disney workers unrolled their yoga mats in front of castles at the company's theme parks in Florida, California, France, Hong Kong and Shanghai.</p><p>The mass yoga events around the world on Friday marked the fourth year that Disney workers have participated in International Yoga Day.</p><p>At Walt Disney World in Florida, Disney said thousands of cast members laid their mats out in rows in front of Cinderella's Castle as the sun rose over the horizon. Soothing music played through speakers.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6151_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6151"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/long-work-hours-can-increase-risk-of-stroke-by-up-to-45-percent-study-says"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/Working%20Long%20Hours%20banner_1561166410023.jpg_7432107_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE: (L-R) Systems Engineers, Robin Biesbroek, Ilaria Roma and Hans-Peter de Koning work together. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)" title="Working Long Hours banner_1561166410023.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Long work hours can increase risk of stroke by up to 45 percent, study says</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/all-cheetos-everything-kfc-rolls-out-cheetos-chicken-sandwich-cheetos-hot-wings-mac-and-cheetos"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/kfc%20official_1561165504323.jpg_7431492_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="KFC and Cheetos are collaborating to debut a mouthwatering, limited-edition menu. " title="kfc official_1561165504323.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>All Cheetos everything: KFC rolls out Cheetos chicken sandwich, Cheetos hot wings, ‘mac and Cheetos'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-womens-national-team-set-to-go-up-against-spain-in-knockout-round-of-womens-world-cup"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/getty_uswntspainsplit_062119_1561163123459_7431583_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="The USWNT celebrate scoring a goal during one of their Group F matches at the Women's World Cup alongside an image of Virginia Torrecilla of Spain challenging Li Yang of China at a Group B match. (Photos via Getty Images)" title="getty_uswntspainsplit_062119_1561163123459-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>US Women's National Team set to go up against Spain in knockout round of Women's World Cup</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/politics/sen-perdue-weighs-in-on-crisis-situation-at-southern-border"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/21/S%20CONGRESS%20BORDER%20CROSSING%2001P%20_00.00.50.02_1561164995768.png_7431850_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="S CONGRESS BORDER CROSSING 01P _00.00.50.02_1561164995768.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Sen. id="article_10155_404959_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/politics/justices-proof-needed-that-person-knew-he-couldn-t-have-gun" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/04/11/V-2%20MILLION%20GUNS_WTVT13e2_146.mxf.00_00_03_24.Still001_1555034526487.jpg_7098235_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/04/11/V-2%20MILLION%20GUNS_WTVT13e2_146.mxf.00_00_03_24.Still001_1555034526487.jpg_7098235_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/04/11/V-2%20MILLION%20GUNS_WTVT13e2_146.mxf.00_00_03_24.Still001_1555034526487.jpg_7098235_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/04/11/V-2%20MILLION%20GUNS_WTVT13e2_146.mxf.00_00_03_24.Still001_1555034526487.jpg_7098235_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/04/11/V-2%20MILLION%20GUNS_WTVT13e2_146.mxf.00_00_03_24.Still001_1555034526487.jpg_7098235_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Justices: Proof needed that person knew he couldn't have gun</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/long-work-hours-can-increase-risk-of-stroke-by-up-to-45-percent-study-says" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/Working%20Long%20Hours%20banner_1561166410023.jpg_7432107_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/Working%20Long%20Hours%20banner_1561166410023.jpg_7432107_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/Working%20Long%20Hours%20banner_1561166410023.jpg_7432107_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/Working%20Long%20Hours%20banner_1561166410023.jpg_7432107_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/Working%20Long%20Hours%20banner_1561166410023.jpg_7432107_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE&#x3a;&#x20;&#x28;L-R&#x29;&#x20;Systems&#x20;Engineers&#x2c;&#x20;Robin&#x20;Biesbroek&#x2c;&#x20;Ilaria&#x20;Roma&#x20;and&#x20;Hans-Peter&#x20;de&#x20;Koning&#x20;work&#x20;together&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Dean&#x20;Mouhtaropoulos&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Long work hours can increase risk of stroke by up to 45 percent, study says</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/all-cheetos-everything-kfc-rolls-out-cheetos-chicken-sandwich-cheetos-hot-wings-mac-and-cheetos" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/kfc%20official_1561165504323.jpg_7431492_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/kfc%20official_1561165504323.jpg_7431492_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/kfc%20official_1561165504323.jpg_7431492_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/kfc%20official_1561165504323.jpg_7431492_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/kfc%20official_1561165504323.jpg_7431492_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="KFC&#x20;and&#x20;Cheetos&#x20;are&#x20;collaborating&#x20;to&#x20;debut&#x20;a&#x20;mouthwatering&#x2c;&#x20;limited-edition&#x20;menu&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>All Cheetos everything: KFC rolls out Cheetos chicken sandwich, Cheetos hot wings, ‘mac and Cheetos'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-womens-national-team-set-to-go-up-against-spain-in-knockout-round-of-womens-world-cup" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/getty_uswntspainsplit_062119_1561163123459_7431583_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/getty_uswntspainsplit_062119_1561163123459_7431583_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/getty_uswntspainsplit_062119_1561163123459_7431583_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/getty_uswntspainsplit_062119_1561163123459_7431583_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/getty_uswntspainsplit_062119_1561163123459_7431583_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The&#x20;USWNT&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;celebrate&#x20;scoring&#x20;a&#x20;goal&#x20;during&#x20;one&#x20;of&#x20;their&#x20;Group&#x20;F&#x20;matches&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;Women&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;World&#x20;Cup&#x20;alongside&#x20;an&#x20;image&#x20;of&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Virginia&#x20;Torrecilla&#x20;of&#x20;Spain&#x20;challenging&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Li&#x20;Yang&#x20;of&#x20;China&#x20;at&#x20;a&#x20;Group&#x20;B&#x20;match&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photos&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>US Women's National Team set to go up against Spain in knockout round of Women's World Cup</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/politics/sen-perdue-weighs-in-on-crisis-situation-at-southern-border" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/21/S%20CONGRESS%20BORDER%20CROSSING%2001P%20_00.00.50.02_1561164995768.png_7431850_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/21/S%20CONGRESS%20BORDER%20CROSSING%2001P%20_00.00.50.02_1561164995768.png_7431850_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/21/S%20CONGRESS%20BORDER%20CROSSING%2001P%20_00.00.50.02_1561164995768.png_7431850_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/21/S%20CONGRESS%20BORDER%20CROSSING%2001P%20_00.00.50.02_1561164995768.png_7431850_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/21/S%20CONGRESS%20BORDER%20CROSSING%2001P%20_00.00.50.02_1561164995768.png_7431850_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Sen. Perdue weighs in on 'crisis situation' at southern border</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8047_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8047"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-AD-WAGA_MR_TWO_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div 