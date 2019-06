- A Florida man has already seen the latest "Avengers" movie more than 100 times and has no plans to slow down.

Agustin Alanis is trying to break a Guinness world record for most cinema productions attended for the same film.

Alanis has his routine down to the tee: a drink, some popcorn, and "Avengers: Endgame" every single night.

He recently had his 117th viewing of the 3 hour and 4 minute-long superhero blockbuster.

"You know every time in a new viewing, there's different people," he said. "Laughing people, the quiet ones, and the ones that get excited – every time it's different."

Alanis believes he's already beat the last world record, which was set by a Charlotte, North Carolina man who watched "Avengers: Infinity War" 103 times.

But just to be on the safe side, he's hoping to make it to 200.

FOX 5 reporting from Atlanta.