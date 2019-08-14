< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. FBI: 'Chrisley Knows Best' stars in custody

By FOX 5 News 

Posted Aug 14 2019 11:28AM EDT

Video Posted Aug 14 2019 09:09PM EDT

Updated Aug 14 2019 11:40PM EDT Chrisley and his wife Julie say they are innocent

'Chrisley Knows Best' stars charged src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>‘Chrisley Knows Best' stars charged</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ATLANTA (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - The Federal Bureau of Investigation confirms reality television star Todd Chrisley and his wife, Julie, are in custody. </p> <p>On Tuesday, a federal grand jury in Atlanta indicted the Chrisleys on multiple counts of conspiracy, bank fraud, wire fraud, and tax evasion.</p> <p>U.S. Attorney Byung J. "BJay" Pak said the 12-count indictment was issued Tuesday against the "Chrisley Knows Best" stars. Pak said from at least 2007 to around 2012, the couple "conspired to defraud numerous banks" by giving the banks false information and faked bank statements while applying for loans.</p> <p>The couple was taken into custody Wednesday morning. According to the FBI, the Chrisleys are expected to appear before a federal judge at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. </p> <p><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/grand-jury-indicts-reality-tv-star-todd-chrisley-and-his-wife-on-bank-fraud-and-tax-evasion-charges"><strong>WATCH: Grand Jury indicts reality TV star Todd Chrisley and his wife on bank fraud and tax evasion charges</strong></a></p> <p>The show on USA has followed the Chrisleys' tight-knit family for seven seasons. The family moved to the Nashville area a few years ago, but the criminal charges stem from when they lived in Atlanta's northern suburbs.</p> <p>“Todd and Julie Chrisley are charged not only with defrauding a number of banks by fraudulently obtaining millions of dollars in loans, but also with allegedly cheating taxpayers by actively evading paying federal taxes on the money they earned,” said U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak. “Celebrities face the same justice that everyone does. These are serious federal charges and they will have their day in court.” </p> <p>Pak said that the Christleys and their Roswell, Georgia-based accountant Peter Tarantino allegedly tried to obstruct the efforts of the IRS to examine their taxes by "hiding income, lying to third parties about their tax returns, and – in Tarantino's case – lying to FBI and IRS-CI Special Agents."</p> <p>Chrisley wrote in a lengthy Instagram post on Monday that he and his wife had done nothing wrong.</p> <p><strong><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/jury-indicts-chrisley-knows-best-stars-on-federal-tax-evasion-charges" target="_blank">MORE: ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ stars charged with federal tax evasion</a></strong></p> <p><em>The Associated Press contributed to this report. </em></p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script 