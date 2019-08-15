-----
This story has been updated to reflect corrected information provided by police stating the female driver was driving the two comedians and not in a separate vehicle.
Posted Aug 15 2019 12:32PM EDT
Updated Aug 15 2019 08:48PM EDT
BURIEN, Wash. (AP) - A Washington state trooper who pulled over to help what he thought was a disabled vehicle found something else instead: The driver had eight phones simultaneously playing the video game Pokemon Go.
The driver was stopped on the shoulder of Highway 518 in Burien, south of Seattle, on Tuesday evening.
The agency tweeted a photo showing a blue foam square, with the phones sitting in eight rectangular cutouts.
Posted Jul 01 2019 06:50PM EDT
Updated Aug 15 2019 03:36PM EDT
Fans are remembering hip-hop artist, Nipsey Hussle, on what would have been the slain rapper's 34th birthday.
Hussle, whose real name is Ermias Joseph Asghedom, was born on August 15, 1985. Hussle was a long-respected rapper who had just broken through with a Grammy-nominated album before he was shot and killed in front of his The Marathon store March 31.
The clothing store posted on its Instagram page it has not endorsed any gathering or event around the store Thursday.
Posted Aug 14 2019 05:40PM EDT
Updated Aug 15 2019 08:41PM EDT
Do you love “Friends” enough to watch back-to-back episodes nonstop?
Telecommunications company Frontier is offering one lucky superfan a “dream job” to binge 25 hours of the hit show and earn $1,000 in honor of the upcoming 25-year anniversary.
“From the day it premiered, Friends was a cultural phenomenon, and we want to see if that legacy holds up,” the official submission page said.