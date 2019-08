- Two well-known comedians were hospitalized Thursday on the way to a gig in Atlanta.

It was no joke when Dana Gould and Bobcat Goldthwait were involved in an accident outside the Relapse Theatre located at 380 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta. The venue sent out an email to ticket holders explaining the reason behind the event being canceled early Thursday evening.

The crash happened around 6:25 p.m. near the corner of 14th and Mecaslin streets. Atlanta Police said the woman driving the comedians was arrested for driving on a suspended license out of California and was cited for failure to yield while turning left. The driver's name has not been released.

The driver made a left turned and struck a vehicle headed in the opposite direction, police said.

Police said Gould and Goldthwait were both taken to Grady Memorial Hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the second vehicle complained of leg injuries, but was not transported.

The two were booked to do a live taping as part of "The Show with Two Heads" comedy tour.

Screen capture of email sent to ticket holders.

Goldthwait is best known for his role as Zed in the "Police Academy" franchise and his work with Robin Williams during his many years as a standup comic.

Gould is best known as being a writer for "The Simpson" and his work on "The Ben Stiller Show" outside of his standup work.

The pair have also produced respective TV shows in Atlanta over the past few years. Gould with "Stan Vs Evil" on IFC and Goldthwait on "Misfits & Monsters" on truTV.

No word on their stage shows in Athens and Asheville on Friday and Saturday.

This story has been updated to reflect corrected information provided by police stating the female driver was driving the two comedians and not in a separate vehicle.