Winter Weather Advisory: Mix of snow and rain possible across north Georgia overnight

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Dade, Walker, Catoosa, Whitfield, Murray, Fannin, Gilmer, Union, Towns, Chattooga, Gordon, Pickens, Dawson, Lumpkin, and White counties until 5 a.m. Wednesday.

This does NOT include metro Atlanta, and the impacts for north Georgia will be minimal. Most areas will remain above freezing through the night.

Public schools in Dade, Walker, Catoosa, Whitfield, Fannin, Gilmer, Union, and Towns counties reported they would be on a two-hour delay on Wednesday morning.

The FOX 5 Storm Team said a tenth of an inch of wet snow could accumulate in elevations between 1,000 feet and 2,000 feet, with some areas seeing more.

In addition, travel along roads in those elevations in those counties could see patchy black ice form, especially on bridges and overpasses.

The FOX 5 Storm Team said brief periods of wintry mix or snow are possible late Tuesday evening and overnight Wednesday over the higher elevations of north Georgia.

According to NWS, a light wintry mix is again possible over far northeast Georgia on Thursday night into early Friday morning. Little to no accumulations are expected. A transition to all rain is expected by sunrise Friday.

