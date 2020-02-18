Winter Weather Advisory issued for north Georgia with ice and snow

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for extreme north Georgia for the threat of 1 to 2 inches of snow and light ice accumulations.

Historic flooding hits Mississippi, Tennessee with more drenching rains expected

The National Weather Service has issued the advisory for northeast and portions of north-central Georgia from 5 a.m. Thursday to 1 a.m. Friday.

Officials say you should plan on slippery road conditions in the morning or evening commute.

This advisory does not include metro Atlanta, where most of us will see more rain Thursday morning, ending by afternoon. There is a concern early Friday morning with freezing temperatures.

The counties affected by the advisory include Fannin, Gilmer, Union, Towns, Pickens, Dawson, Lumpkin and White.

The biggest problem from all of this will be the rise in area streams, creeks, rivers and lakes due to the heavy rain expected. Through Thursday most areas will receive 1 to 2 inches with isolated higher amounts. Once this is all over with Thursday night drier air will move in for Friday through Sunday with lots of sunshine for the weekend.