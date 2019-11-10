Winter Blast on the Way Tuesday

Don't be deceived by Monday's mild afternoon temperatures. A powerful cold front will spell big changes for Tuesday. It begins with steady rain, heavy at times, tonight (especially after midnight). Rain will sweep out Tuesday afternoon, at which point we'll have mostly sunny skies, but blustery, cold weather.

Rainfall totals will average 1/2"-3/4". As the last of the rain is moving out, it is the classic race between cold air coming in and moisture moving out. For the north Georgia mountains, this will mean a brief period of time near sunrise Tuesday where a few flurries or sleet can mix in with the exiting rain. Accumulations are not expected.

The winds will increase for the day to usher in much colder than average temperatures. Highs are likely to only be in the upper 30s to low 40s, but the winds could make it feel like the 20s for a good bit of the day.

Be sure to protect the plants, pets and pipes on Tuesday night!