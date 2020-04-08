Wind Advisory until 8PM Thursday for most of north Georgia

Strong to severe storms are expected to end by sunrise in north Georgia, but then the focus will switch to a WInd Adviosry until 8 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been CANCELED for Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Dawson, Fannin, Gilmer, Gordon, Habersham, Lumpkin, Murray, Pickens, Rabun, Towns, Union, Walker, White, and Whitfield until 6 a.m.

A Wind Advisory is in effect from 8 a.m. Thursday until 8 p.m. Thursday for Dade, Walker, Catoosa, Whitfield, Murray, Fannin, Gilmer, Union, Towns, Chattooga, Gordon, Pickens, Dawson, Lumpkin, White, Floyd, Bartow, Cherokee, Forsyth, Hall, Banks, Jackson, Madison, Polk, Paulding, Cobb, Fulton, Gwinnett, Barrow, Clarke, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Wilkes, Haralson, Carroll, Douglas, DeKalb, Rockdale, Walton, Newton, Morgan, Greene, Taliaferro, Heard, Coweta, Fayette, Clayton, Spalding, Henry, Butts, Jasper, Putnam, Hancock, Warren, Jones, Baldwin, Washington, Glascock, Jefferson, and Wilkinson counties.

Once the rain ends in your neighborhood, it will be another sunny and warm afternoon.

All eyes will be on Easter Sunday for the potential for flooding rains with scattered strong to severe storms.

Colder air moving in will drop lows in the 40s for Friday morning.

