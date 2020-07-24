Tropical Storm Hanna will enhance rain chances this weekend, more storms possible Saturday

Tropical Storm Hanna continues to send a surplus of moisture toward north Georgia. This indirect impact will lead to a higher chance for scattered storms this weekend.

Most areas this weekend will still have plenty of dry time to enjoy outdoor activities, but we want you to be aware that high impact storms are possible during the afternoon and evening hours.

The FOX 5 Storm Team expects fewer storms on Sunday and then an increase in coverage by mid week.

Most areas this weekend will still have plenty of dry time to enjoy outdoor activities, but we want you to be aware that high impact storms are possible during the afternoon and evening hours.

Thankfully, north Georgia isn’t under a severe storm threat this weekend, but given the heat and humidity this time of year any storm that does form will be capable of producing torrential rain, frequent lighting and strong winds.

This unsettled weather pattern will continue for the next several days resulting in slightly below average high temperatures.

The FOX 5 Storm Team will continue to keep you and your family safe and informed with any indirect impacts from the current storms in the Atlantic Basin.