Tornado Watch continues for portions of north Georgia

A busy evening across north Georgia as multiple Tornado Warnings pop up across the area. Some of those dangerous storms caused damage across the viewing area.

The remnants of Delta continue to push across the Deep South, pushing tropical moisture into Georgia. The storm has also prompted a Tornado Watch for portions that include metro Atlanta until 9 p.m.

The Tornado Watch includes Bibb, Butts, Carroll, Fulton, Cobb, Paulding, Polk, Haralson, Douglas, DeKalb, Clayton, Fayette, Coweta, Heard, Troup, Rockdale, Gwinnett, Henry, Newton, Walton, Pike, Spalding, Sumter, Talbot, Taylor, Lamar, Upson, Webster, Macon, Marion, Crawford, Monroe, Peach, and Merriwether Counties.

On Saturday morning, the Storm Prediction Center has upgraded metro Atlanta to a ‘level 2’ risk for severe storms which includes the potential for tornadoes.

The timing of the strongest storms will mainly be between late afternoon Saturday through early Sunday morning. During that time all of north Georgia will experience scattered storms producing heavy rain, gusty winds, and possibly isolated tornadoes.

There will be multiple rounds of storms from what is left of Hurricane Delta, so don’t let your guard down once a line of storms passes through your area.

Storm chances, along with the potential for tornadoes, will start to decrease early Sunday morning with the entire storm system gone by Monday afternoon.

In addition to the potential for severe storms, there is also a concern for flash flooding. Parts of extreme north Georgia are under a Flash Flood Watch until midnight Monday.

The winds will start to accelerate this afternoon and peak during the overnight hours. Some areas could experience non-thunderstorm related wind damage with a saturated ground and wind gusts over 30 mph.

Unfortunately, it won’t be the best weekend for outdoor activities, but if you don’t mind the soggy conditions you’ll be able to salvage part of the day.

Sunday definitely looks more promising especially since there won’t be a risk for severe storms.

