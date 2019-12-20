This weekend's weather outside might be frightful, but Christmas looks delightful

Friday was nice, clear, and cool, even though many were below freezing waking up. But the clouds have since rolled in and there is a change in the weather for the weekend.

Expect the clouds to increase on Saturday with rain arriving on Sunday.

Those showers will linger into Monday.

Expect one to two inches of rain with higher amounts south of Atlanta when all is said and done.

Weather-wise, expect to unwrap a big warm-up on Christmas Eve into Christmas Day.

It is still looking very nice for most of Christmas Week with highs in the 60s and sunshine.

