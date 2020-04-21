STORM ALERT DAY: Flooding, damaging winds and tornadoes likely during 2 waves of storms Thursday

article

The FOX 5 Storm Team is tracking the next round of severe weather heading toward north Georgia. It appears the weather will move into Georgia in several waves. Residents should be weather aware.

The Storm Prediction Center still has most of metro Atlanta under a level 3 out of 5 risk for severe storms. The confidence is much higher that we will see strong to severe storms with this event compared to Sunday because we will already have the warm air in place and it won’t be a nocturnal event.

April 22, 2020 - FOX 5 Storm Team graphic for potentially severe weather on Thursday (FOX 5)

As of Wednesday afternoon, we are expecting multiple rounds of heavy rain with the greatest risk for severe storms in the afternoon and evening.

The latest models are showing a fierce line of heavy rain and gusty winds the first half of the day. If this line lingers and becomes a major rain event, the severe risk will decrease not only in the morning but also in the afternoon/evening.

The afternoon “break” will be the most important part of the forecast. One scenario is that we will see hours of dry time and even some sunshine, this would lead to new storm development in the evening and lead to more severe storms.

The second scenario is that the big line of storms lingers over north Georgia limiting the energy in the atmosphere to form new storms the second half of the day.

All modes of severe weather are in play including isolated tornadoes, damaging winds from thunderstorms, and potential flooding.

The highest tornado risk will be south of Interstate 20, but all of north Georgia has a chance. The tornado threat will once again be dependent on the placement of the warm front.

North of the front, expect heavy rain and gusty winds, south of the front, the air is much more unstable and will be capable of supporting rotating thunderstorms.

Damaging winds will also be a concern across our area, and with the heavy rain, it won’t take much to knock down large trees and cause power outages. Make sure you keep your mobile devices charged!

April 22, 2020 - FOX 5 Storm Team graphic (FOX 5) Expand

Forecast models are still projecting 1 to 3 inches of heavy rain in a short period of time which could lead to flooding across north Georgia.

The FOX 5 Storm Team will continue to monitor any changes in this storm system to keep you and your family safe and informed.

