Soggy weather expected through end of week

Soggy weather is expected in metro Atlanta through the end of the week.

Thursday morning kicked off with occasional rain, and more rain will continue to come in waves through early Saturday. During this time, much of north Georgia can expect between 1"-2" of rain, but far northwest Georgia will get higher totals.

With up to 2"-4" of rain possible in the northwest corner of the state, a Flood Watch is posted through Friday evening for Dade, Walker, Catoosa, Whitfield, Murray, Chattooga, Gordon, and Floyd counties. Some creeks, rivers, and streams can rise, and low lying areas may also experience some flooding.

As the last of the rain moves out during the day Saturday, colder air moves in. Moisture wrapping around into the north Georgia mountains may result in a period of a wintry mix of precipitation in the higher elevations.

For most of our viewing area Saturday, the story will be drier conditions and tumbling temperatures.